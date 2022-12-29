With holiday festivities now in the rearview mirror, No. 5 Penn State is set to get back to business with a pair of contests against No. 20 RIT.

The Nittany Lions will return to action for the first time since Dec. 10 when they travel to Rochester, New York, on Dec. 30, before hosting the Tigers back home at Pegula Ice Arena the following day.

While Penn State hasn’t suited up recently, they have a slight leg up on their latest opponent, as RIT hasn’t competed since Dec. 3, a game where they decimated Canisius 10-4.

Performances like that exemplify why the blue and white’s latest opponent has earned its spot in the coaches poll. The Tigers currently stand as the top team in the Atlantic Hockey Conference, posting a 12-4 record thus far.

The success for RIT starts with the man behind the bench, coach Wayne Wilson. Wilson is in his 24th season at RIT, more than doubling Guy Gadowksy’s tenure in Happy Valley.

During his time in Rochester, Wilson has helmed three teams that made the NCAA Tournament, and also won Division I National Coach of the Year for the 2009-10 campaign.

As he aims for a fourth tournament selection, Wilson’s latest roster might be his best to date, partially because of a unique dynamic this team brings to the table.

The Tigers’ offense runs primarily through a pair of defenseman in senior Gianfranco Cassaro and junior Aiden Hansen-Bukata. The two blueliners have already combined for 38 points, while also sharing the team lead in plus/minus, as each are a +11 while on the ice.

Not to be outdone by their defensive counterparts, RIT also counts on two talented forwards. Sophomore Carter Wilkie leads the team with 22 points, while graduate student and team captain Kobe Walker has accounted for 15 of his own.

Even with its strong offensive production, RIT still must dig deep to keep pace with Penn State’s persistent offensive aggression.

Gadowsky’s skaters fire off 39.5 shots per contest, while also scoring 3.7 goals per game. Penn State also boasts a very deep offensive unit that usually gels no matter who takes the ice.

With 10 different players having tallied double-digit points this season, opposing teams can never count out any line the blue and white puts forth.

However, one area where RIT can exploit the Nittany Lions is in the power play department.

Wilson’s squad has demonstrated its ability to score with a numbers advantage, finding the back of the net in .306 percent of man-advantage scenarios.

Conversely, Penn State has struggled, accumulating just a .159 conversion rate on its 69 power play chances this year.

And while over the last few series there’s been signs of life for the Nittany Lions in this area, they now contend with an RIT team that also kills penalties at a high level. The Tigers have only allowed opponents to score in 15% of power play opportunities.

How this series is ultimately decided could hinge upon the goaltender position.

Penn State’s junior netminder Liam Souliere has proven his excellence, accumulating a 13-4 record to pair with a .919 save percentage. However, RIT sophomore Tommy Scarfone is no slouch either.

Scarfone’s statistics are quite similar to Souliere’s, with numbers like an 11-2 record and .918 save percentage standing out.

The two goalies also stand near the top of major statistical categories, as Souliere holds the second-most total wins across the nation, while Scarfone is third nationally in win percentage.

Both teams have very impressive records, hold similar raw statistics and are each coached by successful and well-respected coaches.

The key difference is Penn State is used to playing against formidable opponents in the Big Ten. In some ways, facing RIT could simply feel like another day at the office for Gadowsky and his players.

For RIT to find success, they’ll need to quickly get comfortable when faced with the onslaught Penn State’s offense often brings.

If the Tigers cannot do that, then No. 5 Penn State may rise up the rankings once again.

