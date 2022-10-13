After a strong opening weekend showing against Canisius, Penn State wasted no time against the Mercyhurst Lakers on Thursday night.

Just seven seconds into the contest, fifth-year senior Ture Linden scored his second goal of the season, off an assist from freshman Dylan Gratton, to give his team an extremely early advantage.

Linden has already established himself as a key contributor after transferring to Happy Valley in the offseason, and Guy Gadowsky pointed out one attribute he thought was a big reason for Linden’s early success.

“Probably his best characteristic is the confidence he brings,” Gadowsky said. “He does things very calculated and calm, and gives you confidence this isn’t an aberration, that it’s sustainable.”

Despite Linden’s immediate offense, the Nittany Lions were unable to assume easy victory, as it wouldn’t take long for Mercyhurst to respond.

Lakers’ senior Rylee St. Onge tied the game just under four minutes in, proving his squad wouldn’t go down without a fight.

Mercyhurst would continue to bring the ruckus against the blue and white throughout the first period, proving to be a physical team not afraid to lay a few body checks on the opponent.

Penn State would then seemingly score around the 12 minute mark, but a crease violation would negate the goal.

While the action stalled for the remainder of the opening frame, the blue and white notably upped its aggression late in the first.

After only holding a 9-7 shots on goal advantage over their opponents at a certain point, that mark for Penn State would jump to a 19-8 margin by the end of the period.

The scoring lull would continue over halfway through the second, before action soon picked up considerably.

Sophomore Ben Schoen would score to give the Nittany Lions a brief 2-1 advantage, before Mercyhurst’s Jonathan Bendorf tied the contest with his own big play two minutes later.

Yet, Penn State was not deterred by a few minutes of even hockey.

Both senior Kevin Wall and Gratton would score with less than four minutes remaining to all of a sudden put Guy Gadowsky’s team up by two goals.

That goal for Gratton marked the first of his collegiate career, as he did not score in his debut against Canisius a week prior.

To make things even sweeter for the freshman, his brother Tyler Gratton, a senior on the team, had just come on the ice when Dylan scored.

“It was pretty special, and I didn’t even know he was on the ice,” Dylan Gratton said. “So when he came over to the pile, it made it even cooler.”

After the younger Gratton’s goal, the two-score advantage proved short-lived for the home team.

The back-and-fourth period kept going to the very last minute, as the Lakers tallied a short-handed goal off a strong shot from graduate student Eric Esposito.

As the third period got rolling, Penn State stayed the aggressor on the ice, reaching the 40 shots mark on the game. When the blue and white hit this mark, Mercyhurst had only notched 17 attempts.

The 41st shot proved even more noteworthy, as junior Christian Berger scored on an impressive shot to extend the Nittany Lion lead to 5-3.

Berger and his teammates would hold onto this lead for a good while, before a late Tyler Gratton goal expanded the lead even further to 6-3.

With that score, the Gratton brothers both scored in what ultimately would be a win for the Nittany Lions, improving them to 3-0 on the season.

Gadowksy said that the dynamic between the Grattons only further fuels the team’s fire.

"They bring a little more competitiveness to, I think, everybody,” Gadowsky said. “It's cool watching them, and the chemistry is there."

They out-shot Mercyhurst a staggering 51-23, and scored five or more goals once again, having now done so in all three contests thus far.

Ahead of another contest against Mercyhurst on Friday night, this time in Erie, Tyler Gratton said this fierce offensive attack was very much by design.

“As a team, in the o-zone, we have a very…shoot-first mentality on the ice,” Gratton said. “When you're throwing that many pucks at them, they’re bound to go in.”

