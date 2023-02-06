Men's Hockey vs Ohio State - team post game

Penn State is set to host the first ever Penn State Sled Hockey Classic charity event.

The classic, organized by the Nittany Lions’ roster, will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11. It will see the team scrimmage against the Happy Valley Coyotes sled hockey team.

The scrimmage will start at 11:30 p.m. and go on for 20 minutes.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Coyotes, who’ve had a relationship with Penn State dating back to 2017.

