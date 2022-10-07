After an off-season highlighted by a variety of new additions, Penn State opened its season in front of home fans at Pegula against Canisius.

It didn’t take long for some of these vaunted acquisitions to make an impact.

At the 8:21 mark of the first period, graduate student Ashton Calder scored the first goal of the Nittany Lions’ season.

After transferring from North Dakota, Calder got the nod in Guy Gadowsky’s starting lineup to open the season. He didn’t take much time to make an impact.

Shortly after, at the 6:33 mark, sophomore Ryan Kirwan notched his first goal of the campaign off an assist from another transfer in Ture Linden.

Linden, a senior forward, transferred from RPI to join the blue and white’s offensive attack.

He was able to find Kirwan to give Penn State a swift 2-0 advantage.

This early lead carried on into the end of the first period. Through the first 20 minutes, Penn State racked up 15 shots compared to Canisius’ eight.

Once the second period got going, Penn State kept up its offensive attack.

Although they wouldn’t find the back of the net over this span, the Nittany Lions still kept racking up shots on goal throughout the period.

By second intermission, Gadowsky’s team had nearly doubled the Golden Griffins’ number of shots, 33-18.

This continued ferocity wouldn’t stop Canisius from eventually scoring, however.

Three minutes into the final period, graduate student JD Pogue scored to put his squad on the board.

Yet, the momentum wouldn’t last too long for the visiting team.

Junior defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr. would score at the 11:25 mark off a slickly-timed pass from Linden, who once again contributed in his Nittany Lion debut.

Four minutes later, the blue and white would strike again when senior Connor MacEachern scored in close proximity to Canisius goaltender Jacob Barczewski.

Canisius answered 52 seconds later at the 5:39 mark, as senior Keaton Mastrodonato notched his first goal of the season to cut the Penn State lead to 4-2.

But, with 23 seconds remaining, senior Kevin Wall soared the puck across the ice to score on an empty net, giving the Nittany Lions a strong 5-2 season opening victory.

Late in the game Canisius amped up its offensive output, and closed the gap on the shot differential shown earlier in the game.

Yet, once the buzzer sounded, Penn State still finished with 45 shots compared to 36.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE