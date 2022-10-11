Fresh off of a clean sweep of Canisius, Penn State is looking to keep the wins rolling in.

After a highly physical, up-tempo series against the visiting Golden Griffins, the Nittany Lions look to their two-game series against Mercyhurst, which will include the squad’s first away game.

The Lakers go into this matchup fresh off of a four-game losing streak, falling short in both games of both of their series so far this season. In their last meeting back in 2017, the two squads put up 12 total tallies, as the blue and white took secured a 7-5 victory.

Coach Rick Gotkin is in his 35th season with the unit, and is looking to his new players to step up to the plate.

In its most recent loss against RPI, Mercyhurst struggled in the first period, giving up three goals, before surrendering another three throughout the contest.

Despite the lack of wins, Mercyhurst returns, and welcomes new players and staff. Tom Peffall was hired as assistant coach back in August and has a variety of prior coaching experience he hopes will help to bring Mercyhurst up the rankings.

Sophomore Matt Lenz posted a save percentage average of .930 during the RPI series, and finished game one with 20 saves, a career high for him. Eyes will be on him as Thursday grows closer.

However, Penn State’s freshman goalie Noah Grannan proved in Game 2 of the Canisius series that he can do enough to win games in net. After Liam Souliere’s first-game performance, the Nittany gave the freshman a chance in net, and he wasted no time posting a .944 save percentage.

Aside from Lenz, graduate student goalie Tyler Harmon spent four seasons at Vermont, and the transfer has hopes of hitting the ice later this week in the series. Holding a .910 save percentage, Penn State’s leading scorer Ryan Kirwan will have some work to do to get past the goalie.

Kirwan posted five goals over the weekend during the Canisius series, and collected two assists.

Skating up top with Kirwan, senior forward Kevin Wall, the team’s top goal scorer from last year, will look to sneak the puck past Mercyhurst keepers. Scoring in both games against Canisius, Wall showed that he is ready for the season and ready for the wins.

Unlike Penn State, Mercyhurst does not have a definitive powerhouse skater. With eight players each contributing a goal to the season total so far, its anyone's guess who will step up against the blue and white.

Senior Jonathan Bendorf put his name on the first goal of the season for the Lakers during Game 1 of the Ohio State series. Capitalizing on a rebound, Bendorf’s goal wasn’t enough to help the Lakers to a win.

In Penn State’s Canisius series, many players shined, and the high speed and energy of the team contributed to the squad’s victories.

Freshman defender Carter Schade and fifth-year senior Paul DeNaples held the d-lines tight, and let little past them. Junior defender Jimmy Dowd Jr. also announced his attendance on the ice during the first game of the series.

Picking up his first goal of the season, and sixth NCAA goal, Dowd Jr. played tight to the board, which should prove difficult for Mercyhurst to handle.

Schade and fellow first-year defenseman Jarod Crespo finished third and second, respectively, on the team in blocked shots through the squad’s first series.

Guy Gadowsky was happy with how two defensive duos, and the other first-year Nittany Lions, performed against the Golden Griffins.

“They are all going to have a pretty steep learning curve… but they certainly have handled themselves well,” Gadowsky said.

Penn State hosts Mercyhurst at 7 p.m. on Thursday before traveling to Erie, Pennsylvania, to face it again the next day.

