After a disappointing campaign last year, Penn State has what it takes to sit atop the Big Ten throne in 2022-23.

Ahead of the Nittany Lions’ opener with Canisius, the Big Ten preseason coaches’ poll ranked the Nittany Lions sixth, just ahead of last-place Michigan State.

Looking at last season’s conference record would justify this ranking; the blue and white was tied with two other teams for the fewest wins, finishing 6-17-1 in the conference. But last year is history.

As Guy Gadowsky enters his 11th season in Happy Valley, his team will have something to prove when the puck drops for the first time Thursday.

Gadowsky knows his group was playing its best hockey at the end of last season when it defeated the higher seeded Ohio State in a three-game series. The squad will want to replicate that style of play heading into the 2022-23 season.

“We like to think that we’ve improved at every position,” Gadowsky said. “I feel good that we have the ability to go as far as possible.”

The Nittany Lions preached the same message as their coach, but with more detail: first a Big Ten Championship and then a National Championship.

Before coronavirus forced the NCAA to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season, Penn State was cruising past competition and was well on its way to its second conference tournament championship in program history.

Many of the key freshman skaters from the 2019-20 blue and white roster are now the leaders of the 2022-23 squad as seniors, relying on their first year’s experience as the message for the upcoming campaign.

The energy is high in the Penn State locker room — as it should be — and many players feel this could be one of the best in program history.

Seniors Kevin Wall, Connor MacEachern and Connor McMenamin are sure to continue their positive trend this season after the trio each posted a career high in points last year.

Juniors Liam Souliere, Tyler Paquette and Jimmy Dowd Jr. are bound to build upon last season’s experience after earning influential roles as sophomores.

Sophomores Ryan Kirwan and Ben Schoen have developed as collegiate athletes after standout freshman campaigns.

First-years Carter Schade, Jarod Crespo and Dylan Gratton enter Happy Valley hungry, with the opportunity to learn behind veteran talent.

The ingredients are there, the recipe is written — now all Gadowsky has to do is prepare his group to cook on the ice.

At Penn State’s Media Day on Sept. 27, Gadowsky said this team is ready for all of the challenges that come its way and added the mindset of this blue and white team is one of the best he has coached.

Not only does Gadowsky have a developed group returning, he also welcomed a pair of veteran forwards from the transfer portal who only increased the level of talent on the ice.

Ashton Calder and Ture Linden bring plenty of experience to the Nittany Lions’ bench that is loaded with offensive weapons. Calder and Linden used their fifth-year option for a reason.

“I didn’t want to go somewhere and not have a chance to win a National Championship,” Linden said.

There are plenty of question marks ahead of Penn State’s season opener, such as who will play and how often they will play, but there is no doubt as to whether the team can win.

The blue and white is bound to pick up plenty of victories this season, but the question is if it will secure more conference success than last year. If the Nittany Lions want to contend with the bullies of the Big Ten, they will have to make their mark early.

Time will tell if Penn State’s aspirations are realistic, but for now, the goal is to win championships — plural.

