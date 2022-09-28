After finishing last season with a below .500 record, Penn State is reaching for the stars.

The blue and white last appeared in the NCAA Tournament against Denver in 2018, when it suffered a 5-1 defeat.

Since then, the Nittany Lions have failed to punch a ticket to the big dance, but with a few recent additions and a “mature” freshman class, many current players feel winning a national title is a realistic goal.

In the team’s first media availability of the season Tuesday, Guy Gadowsky said he feels his team is in a good spot mentally, ahead of his group’s first test against Canisius.

Backed by the culture Gadowsky has built for over a decade, Penn State has high aspirations for the 2022-23 campaign after a strong finish to last season.

Senior forwards Connor MacEachern and Connor McMenamin have been mainstays on the blue and white bench since their freshman season 一 the year the squad won the Big Ten regular-season championship.

The duo has only improved in its time in Happy Valley and is confident it’s ready to put it all together for a run in the NCAA Tournament.

McMenamin credited the experience as “the foundation for our senior class this year and how this program should be run.” A common goal among blue and white players Tuesday, before skates even hit the ice, was the National Championship.

“If that’s not your goal going into a season, you’re selling yourself short,” McMenamin said.

Before the Nittany Lions can even lay their eyes on the NCAA Tournament, they will have to contend with some of the toughest opponents in collegiate hockey.

MacEachern and McMenamin mentioned the only path to the tournament is to start fast and maintain success throughout the season against stiff Big Ten competition.

“We want to win the Big Ten and win the National Championship,” MacEachern said. “We’re gonna take it one week at a time.”

Penn State returns nearly all of its core components from last year’s group. And of those it lost, it welcomed plenty of new talent to the roster.

With additions of transfers graduate student Ashton Calder and fifth-year Ture Linden, the Nittany Lions have replenished a need for veteran talent.

Linden joins the blue and white after four seasons at RPI, where he tallied the 11th-highest goal total in the nation last season with 20. The Great Falls, Virginia, native said he wasn’t going to use his extra year of eligibility on just any school and wanted to go to a team that would contend.

“I didn’t want to go somewhere for a fifth year and not have the chance to win a National Championship,” Linden said. “That’s always the goal, and that’s always been something I’ve dreamed about.”

Through experience, Linden understands what makes college hockey special is that all it takes is a team to get hot at the right time 一 “I really like our chances,” Linden said.

It’s hard to look past the depth Penn State returns at the forward position, as the Nittany Lions are sure to light the lamp a lot this season.

Time will only tell the fate of the Nittany Lions in 2022-23, but emotions in the locker room are focused and expectations are high; it’s clear they want to dominate.

Last year’s freshmen sensation Ryan Kirwan is sure to take an even bigger role after an impressive campaign.

Kirwan wants to carry over last season’s momentum to push his team toward its ultimate ambition.

“I think that we have the team to do it this year and we’re all super confident with ourselves,” Kirwan said. “[The national title] is definitely the goal.”