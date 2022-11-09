Another week, another series against the top-ranked team in the nation for Penn State after splitting its pair of matchups with then-No.1 Michigan at Pegula Ice Arena.

The blue and white is set to travel to the land of 10,000 lakes, taking on No. 1 Minnesota for two games in what will surely be a highly contested matchup among the two conference foes.

The 9-1-0 Nittany Lions hold the top spot in the Big Ten standings after swiping four of six points against the Wolverines.

Heading back to last season, the blue and white faced off with the Golden Gophers for five matchups, losing four of the contests between the two units, including the Big Ten semifinal game.

Minnesota was the team that sent Penn State packing at the end of last season, giving it an early flight back to Happy Valley to end its Cinderella-esque story in the postseason.

“I don’t think we need to remind the guys that that was the last game we played last year,” Guy Gadowksy said. “We had lessons to be learned from that game specifically.”

In the semifinal game of the Big Ten Tournament, the Nittany Lions entered the third period tied with the Golden Gophers before ultimately squandering their chance at the conference crown when Sammy Walker gave his group the win.

Now almost eight months since losing a nail-biter to end its year, the blue and white hopes to look past that season-ending defeat, and Gadowsky doesn’t want his team to lose sight of its mission.

“We don’t focus on the other teams so much as we focus on what we have to do,” Gadowsky said.

Although Gadowsky hopes his team doesn’t make the series bigger than it already is, it’s hard for players like junior forward Tyler Paquette to forget what happened last year.

“We definitely are ready to go, and I hope other guys treat it more importantly than other series,” Paquette said.

Along with losing the final game of its season last year, Penn State managed only one win in four regular-season matchups with the Golden Gophers.

Minnesota enters the two-game series with the blue and white, holding a 7-3 record to start the season, with all three losses coming against ranked opponents.

After dropping to No. 3 in the USCHO poll after back-to-back defeats against then-No. 7 North Dakota and then-No. 11 Ohio State, the Golden Gophers find themselves back in the top position after rattling off three straight wins against ranked units.

Minnesota gained steam after splitting the series with the Buckeyes, taking its momentum into a crucial two-game series with another Big Ten opponent, sweeping then-No. 12 Notre Dame.

Now, the Golden Gophers are tasked with facing another highly ranked Big Ten foe, but they’ll have the friendly confines of 3M Arena at Mariucci to their advantage.

Gadowsky said he knows this will be a tough atmosphere for his group to experience, but when the team plays at Pegula Ice Arena every night, with the Roar Zone pitching keys only singers can do, loud fans shouldn’t rattle the blue and white skaters.

“We are so spoiled here. I mean, it’s an incredibly fun atmosphere No. 1, but it’s also motivating as well,” Gadowsky said. “[We’re] looking forward to [3M Arena at Mariucci], and we’re curious to see how we respond.”

As excited as Penn State’s head coach may be to stand behind the bench at 3M Arena at Mariucci, Penn State is just as stoked at the opportunity to play the top team in hockey in the nation’s top hockey state.

“I think it’s an incredible opportunity to play at a place, play in a league where you play the No. 1 team the week before, and now you’re playing the No. 1 team again,” junior forward Christian Sarlo said. “I think we’re more focused on trying to beat the No. 1 team right now, rather than the team that knocked us out last year.”

Penn State will hit the road to Minneapolis in hopes of keeping its spot at the top of the Big Ten intact. Game 1 of the two-game series is at 8 p.m. Thursday, followed by the finale also at 8 p.m. on Friday.

For those unable to make the trek to 3M Arena at Mariucci, blue and white fans can watch both games on the subscription-based Big Ten Plus.

“I’m looking forward to see if we learned a lesson from last year,” Gadowsky said.

