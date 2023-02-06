After splitting last weekend’s series opposite Ohio State, Penn State has moved up a spot in the latest USCHO poll.

The Nittany Lions now sit at No. 8, but still stand behind the No. 7 Buckeyes, who bounced back from a Friday defeat to down Penn State 4-2 on Saturday.

That loss dropped the Nittany Lions under .500 within the Big Ten, but they’ll have a chance to improve their conference record in a big way next time out.

Following a bye week, the blue and white will host No. 1 Minnesota on Feb. 17 and Feb. 18.

