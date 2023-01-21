It’s not always how you start, but how you finish that matters.

Penn State avoided suffering its first sweep of the season when it defeated Notre Dame 3-2, picking up a trio of points in the conference rankings.

The Fighting Irish started the scoring early in Saturday’s Wear White Game at Pegula Ice Arena, jumping on the Nittany Lions after a kneeing penalty from junior forward Tyler Paquette put them on the power play.

While on the man-advantage, senior forward Trevor Janicke sniped the puck past Liam Souliere just before the blue and white netminder could hug the post.

Despite allowing an early goal, Penn State maintained its identity of getting pucks on net while playing a fast-paced style of offense, but like Game 1 of the series, senior goaltender Ryan Bischel stood tall between the pipes, stopping all 15 blue and white shots in the opening period.

A night after stopping 52-of-53 shots faced, it seemed like Bischel was bound to have another excellent night in net for the Fighting Irish, but just a few minutes into the second period, the Nittany Lions tied the score at one apiece.

“We didn’t change any strategy,” Guy Gadowsky said. “We felt really good about what we did last night and we wanted to continue with that faith in our game.”

In his first action of the weekend, junior forward Chase McLane glided down the boards past the Notre Dame defenders before dishing the puck off to sophomore defenseman Simon Mack for his third goal of the year.

Just as quick as Penn State tied the score, the Fighting Irish regained its one-goal lead just as their power play expired.

After McLane served his two minutes in the sin bin for a tripping penalty, graduate student forward Chayse Primeau tallied his sixth goal of the season to give Notre Dame a 2-1 lead midway through the second.

For much of the frame it was all Irish, but with just two minutes looming before the second intermission, senior forward Connor MacEachern went bar down on Bischel for the equalizer.

“Quite honestly, I thought we might have played even better last night, but it is very nice to come away with a win,” Gadowsky said.

A miscue from the Fighting Irish in the neutral zone allowed Connor McMenamin to dish the puck to MacEachern, who quickly took the puck towards the net, sniping his ninth goal of the season to make it 2-2 heading into the break.

With a tied scoreboard and still 20 minutes left of hockey, both teams came out of the locker rooms with their heads on fire. Whether it was physical hits into the boards or a myriad of shots thrown at the net, both units played aggressive down to the wire.

After no change in the score for much of the period, junior forward Christian Sarlo snuck the puck past Bischel for the game-winning goal with just minutes remaining in the frame.

In a last-ditch effort, the Fighting Irish pulled their goaltender with a little over a minute remaining for the extra man, but the blue and white staved off a comeback effort, avoiding the sweep.

“I think the home crowd has been a huge factor in many of our wins, and tonight was absolutely no exception,” Gadowsky said.

After picking up the series split with Notre Dame, Penn State is back in action for a two-game series on the road against No. 8 Michigan at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Fans can catch the Nittany Lions on Big Ten Network in Game 2 of the set.

