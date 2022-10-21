After dominating St. Thomas in a barnburner on Thursday, Penn State crutched into overtime to complete the series sweep.

The Nittany Lions defeated the Tommies 3-2 to pick up their sixth win of the season and maintain their perfect record.

For much of the first period, neither team could generate a significant threat on offense. St. Thomas came flying

After a physical start to the first period, Connor McMenamin opened up the scoring for the blue and white, recording his first of the season in Game 2 of the two-game series with St. Thomas.

Senior forward Connor MacEachern alluded a few Tommies defenders and delivered a quick pass to McMenamin in front of the net, sniping the puck under the blocker of freshman goaltender Aaron Trotter.

“He plays the game right, he always has from day one,” Gadowsky said. “His habits are excellent. He plays for the team.”

In a deja vu moment from Thursday’s 6-2 victory, Penn State’s Ben Copeland scored just 19 seconds after McMenamin’s second goal of the season.

After winning the faceoff, the blue and white’s high-octane offense raced down the ice to set up Copeland for his first career goal in a blue and white uniform.

As the lead grew, so did the physical style of play, as Alex Servagno was called for a two-minute minor penalty for interference late in the first period.

On their first power play opportunity of the game, the Tommies found the back of the net against the blue and white’s first-year goalie Noah Grannan. Ryan O’Neil slashed the puck glove side to cut the lead in half.

St. Thomas maintained its physicality with the opening puck drop of the second period as it managed to tie the score heading into the third frame.

Just under seven minutes into the second frame, the Nittany Lions found themselves on the power play for the first time after Luke Manning was called for interference.

“You’ve got to give credit where credit is due,” McMenamin said. “They came out, had a game plan for us, and attacked.”

In a change of momentum, the Tommies silenced the blue and white attack to just one shot during the two-minute minor and began to put the pedal on the gas.

After killing the minor penalty, St. Thomas mounted its pressure on Penn State as Ethan Gauer slapped the puck past Grannan from the blue line to knot the game at two goals a piece.

Unlike most teams that have played Penn State to start the year, the Tommies kept pace with it in the shot department, posting 20 and 19, respectively, heading into the third period.

Midway through the third frame, the blue and white received back-to-back minor penalties to give St. Thomas over four minutes on the man-advantage. Jarod Crespo was called for slashing and senior Ture Linden received two minutes for hooking.

The Tommies failed to capitalize on each opportunity, leaving plenty of room for the Nittany Lions to strike.

After 60 minutes, neither team had the advantage on the scoreboard as overtime was needed to settle the tiebreaker.

“We weren’t prepared for [overtime],” Gadowsky said. “We actually didn’t go over three-on-three, but fortunately we have a lot of veterans that have done it.”

In extra time, each unit managed dangerous opportunities in the offensive zone, but it was McMenamin who stepped up big, sending the fans at Pegula Ice Arena crazy.

After a stout save from Grannan, McMenamin screamed down the ice past three Tommies defenders, sneaking the puck past Trotter for Penn State’s first overtime win of the season.

“I think we can learn from this,” Gadowsky said. “It’s sometimes hard to learn when you don’t get burnt.”

