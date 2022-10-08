During its home opener against Cansius, Penn State wasted no time applying high pressure and an up-tempo pace.

Throughout the first period, defenders Christian Berger and Paul DeNaples held tight lines. The junior and fifth-year seamlessly worked with starting goalie Liam Souliere, while simultaneously creating goal-scoring opportunities for wings Connor McMenamin and Ashton Calder and center Connor MacEachern.

Senior Tyler Gratton also showed tough and tight offense, consistently staying a stride ahead of his marks in the offensive and neutral thirds.

Many other players stepped up and pressed against the Golden Griffins. The Nittany Lions showed concentration and composure in response to turnovers and in the strides following puck drops, resulting in the home team leading Canisius in shots during the first period.

The relentless efforts by the offense and defense paid off during the first period with the season-opening goal by Calder, assisted by MacEachern and junior Jimmy Dowd Jr.

Penn State quickly followed up Calder’s tally with a second from sophomore Ryan Kirwan less than three minutes later.

Fresh talent also shined during the blue and white’s opening period. Freshman Carter Schade, who just missed the post with a slapshot during the contest, stayed consistent up top throughout, keeping his head on a swivel and connecting with teammates.

Linden expressed that the offensive attitude and high speed game is something that is just starting to bloom.

“We got to keep that going” Linden said.

Looking for outlets and squeezing passes along the boards, DeNaples was an important part of his team finding offensive success, especially in the first period. He put the hammer down, showing strong physicality, and playing with the mind of an offensive player

Against the boards, the offense and wings dominated. Gratton stayed on top of marks, aware of his teammates position on the ice and capitalized playing on the weak side of the puck. Junior Xander Lamppa let a series of shots off of his stick, deflecting off of the posts.

With the variety of high, low, five hole and far side shots, Penn State stayed ahead in the shot department through all three periods.

Consistency up top created opportunities that also presented rebounds, despite the tricky angles and bounce of the puck.

Sophomore Danny Dzhaniyev pressed hard and high in the middle of the ice during discombobulating and tight plays. Staying on target with passes and angles he overcame a choppy patch during the second period.

The hard-nose offense came from the efforts of the wings and forwards but also from the men of the defensive lines.

Though it was its weakest period in the shot column, the blue and white was able to find the back of the net three times in what Linden described as a “solid” frame.

Along with DeNaples, Berger took four shots on the night, resulting in rebound opportunities and board bouncers.

Despite being out of the mix for the majority of the play, the offensive mindset was programmed into the backline. Staying on top of marks and cutting angles, all rotations contributed to maximize the amount of time the blue and white spent in the Golden Griffins’ end.

“I think everyone’s just really fired up to play,” Linden said “It’s hockey and a lot of adrenaline going.”

