Down goes No. 1, again.

Penn State defeated Minnesota 4-2 on Thursday at 3M Arena at Mariucci to earn its 10th victory of the season and its second win in as many weeks against the top-ranked team in the nation.

The Nittany Lions started the scoring after a miscue from the Minnesota defense gave them the advantage on an odd-man rush.

After freshman defenseman Carter Schade swiped the puck from a Golden Gopher defender, senior forward Connor McMenamin patiently glided down the ice, dishing it to his linemate Connor MacEachern on a one-timer for his fourth goal of the season.

As the first period progressed, junior goaltender Liam Souliere made save after save, bailing out the blue and white defense on more than one occasion.

The blue and white held its one-goal lead for the remainder of the first and into the second frame, but Souliere could only quiet the Golden Gophers for so long.

Minnesota’s Bryce Brodzinski tied the game after he sniped the puck glove side past the blue and white goalie for his third tally of the season.

Both Minnesota and Penn State earned their first power play opportunity of the game late in the second period, but neither unit could find the back of the net.

During the Golden Gophers’ man-advantage, Brodzinski almost added his second goal of the night after his shot rang off the iron. The blue and white managed to kill its penalty and as Christian Sarlo left the sin bin, he found himself one-on-one with the senior goaltender Justen Close.

Sarlo teased Close with a combination of dekes and shot the puck past the Minnesota goaltender with just five seconds remaining for his first of the season.

Just as Penn State closed the second period, it opened Period 3 with another score, doubling its lead in a blink of an eye.

Off the opening faceoff, the Nittany Lions aggressive attack persisted and forced a blunder from Minnesota’s defense. MacEachern sniped the puck from the high slot for his second score of the night and his first multi-goal game of the season.

Just when it seemed the blue and white was beginning to separate itself, the Golden Gophers cut their deficit in half after a lapse from Penn State’s defenders gave the home team a wide-open scoring chance.

Sophomore forward Aaron Huglen scored Minnesota’s second goal of the night with just over 15 minutes remaining in Game 1 of the series to give it hope heading down the stretch.

Although there was plenty of pushback, the Golden Gophers could not figure out Souliere.

The Nittany Lions held off Minnesota’s late-period push, adding an empty-net goal from Ashton Calder with under 30 seconds remaining for his sixth score of the season.

Penn State will look to earn the series sweep over the top-ranked Golden Gophers on Friday at 3M Arena at Mariucci. First puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m.

