In order to earn a win on Saturday, No. 6 Penn State needed to have a short-term memory following a 7-3 road loss against Michigan 24 hours earlier.

The Wolverines swiftly set the tone in that contest, scoring two goals on their first two shots. Out for revenge, Penn State began the second game in the exact same fashion, but couldn’t hold off Michigan forever, eventually suffering a 5-4 defeat.

The Nittany Lions established a two-goal lead only 44 seconds into the action thanks to quick strikes from senior Tyler Gratton and junior Xander Lamppa.

After being inactive due to injury a night earlier, Gratton notched the first goal of the night for Guy Gadowsky’s skaters. Lamppa followed suit six seconds later, tallying his third goal on the weekend.

This blistering pace soon slowed, as there were no more scores during the opening period. Neither team took advantage of lone power play opportunities, and goaltenders Liam Souliere and Erik Portillo each made numerous crucial saves.

By the end of the first, Penn State began to do what it does best by amassing frequent offensive opportunities. The blue and white outshot Michigan 20-8 during the opening section of play.

After a quiet end to the first, the middle frame brought the fireworks that these rivals tend to produce. Both teams had extended stretches of success during the second period.

The chaos began after standout Michigan freshman Adam Fantilli seemingly scored his team’s first goal of the night, but a penalty against his teammate negated this.

Sophomore defenseman Ethan Edwards committed a five-minute major penalty after hitting Nittany Lion freshman Jarod Crespo too high. Following a challenge from Penn State’s bench, the goal was overturned and Edwards headed to the sin bin.

Sophomore Danny Dzhaniyev then took advantage of Penn State’s numbers advantage, scoring a power-play goal to extend the Nittany Lion lead to 3-0. Dzhaniyev continued his recent string of strong performances, as this score was his fifth point since New Year’s.

Michigan soon struck back, thanks in large part to freshman defenseman Luke Hughes.

Hughes first found the back of the net with a laser of a shot, placing the home team on the scoreboard.

Then, following a penalty by Crespo, Michigan gained a power-play opportunity, and Hughes worked his magic again. He struck from long-distance, and cut the Penn State lead to 3-2.

Heading into the final stretch, it was still either team’s game to win. Michigan would soon change this sentiment.

When the final period began, a goal from senior Ture Linden extended the Nittany Lions’ lead to a two-goal advantage. However this wouldn’t last long, as Hughes continued to be a thorn in the blue and white’s side.

He snuck the puck through Souliere’s legs, securing himself a hat trick while cutting the Wolverines’ deficit to just 4-3 with just under 15 minutes left to play.

This was the second hat trick against Penn State this season, as Michigan State’s Jagger Joshua also dropped in three goals against the Nittany Lions two weeks prior.

Soon after, the Wolverines struck again to tie the game. Sophomore Dylan Duke pulled off a shifty move in front of the net to sneak the puck past Souliere to tie the game, joining Hughes on the scoreboard.

Despite this, Hughes wasn’t quite ready to end his hot streak. He dropped in his fourth score of the evening to take the lead for Michigan, 5-4.

Still with roughly ten minutes left to come back, Penn State was ultimately unable to strike a tying blow.

The Nittany Lions had to resort to emptying their net during the final 30 seconds, but Michigan was able to hold them off to earn the victory and sweep Penn State.

