When a group can outpace a team by almost 30 pucks on net in a game, one would assume that group comes out with a win after 60 minutes, but that wasn’t the case when Penn State outshot Notre Dame 53-24 on Friday night at Pegula Ice Arena.

Despite flashing one of their best offensive attacks of the season, the Nittany Lions suffered their second straight loss to the Fighting Irish after scoring just one goal on senior netminder Ryan Bischel.

With the blue and white pushing its Big Ten winless streak to four games, Guy Gadowsky was “a little demoralized” after finishing another game without a win, but the blue and white coach was proud of his team’s effort down to the wire.

“I would take that game every night — I really would,” Gadowsky said. “As far as the 5-on-5 game, I’d take that game every night of the week.”

If it wasn’t for Bischel having an “excellent” night against Penn State where he stopped a career-best 52 shots, Gadowsky and company may have found themselves on the winning side of this heavyweight bout.

The Notre Dame netminder set the tone early and often inside the crease, making one acrobatic save after another in the first period to keep his unit close with an explosive Nittany Lions group.

It seemed like it was going to be a daunting task to score on Bischel after he made 18 first-period saves, but on shot No. 19 of the frame and with just one minute left, sophomore forward Danny Dzhaniyev broke down the senior goalie for Penn State’s lone goal of the night.

Yet, despite having a plethora of scoring opportunities on Friday, Bischel silenced a blue and white offense that’s only been limited to one goal in just one other game this season — against then-No. 1 Minnesota.

“That was actually one of our best games for generating chances,” Gadowsky said. “Give their goaltender a lot of credit.”

The 11th-year coach wasn’t the only person who took note of Bischel's impressive performance between the pipes for the Fighting Irish, as senior forward Tyler Gratton gave credit to the Notre Dame netminder for his dominant showing in goal.

“Give their goalie credit, Bischel stood on his head tonight and made some unbelievable saves,” Gratton said.

Like Gadowksy, the blue and white alternate captain thought his group played a “really good” game on Friday, reiterating the sentiment from his coach that they would’ve liked to have a couple of scoring chances back.

Although the Nittany Lions couldn’t get it done in Game 1 of the series, they’ll get another opportunity to take on Bischel and the rest of the Fighting Irish in search of earning a split over the conference foes.

With just nine games remaining before the opening round of the Big Ten tournament, Penn State will look to replicate its intensity from Friday in each and every game going forward in hopes of solidifying its rank near the top of the conference.

The Nittany Lions have the opportunity to do just that with a quick turnaround against Notre Dame at 5 p.m. on Saturday in the 9th-annual Wear White Game.

“If you can’t see it, you can’t save it,” Gratton said. “If we can take away [Bischel’s] eyes tomorrow and do a better job winning the net front in their zone, maybe we’ll catch a couple of them coming in.”

