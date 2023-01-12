During No. 5 Penn State’s three-week holiday refresher, one Nittany Lion creatively used the added free time to his advantage.

Junior forward Christian Sarlo recently created a Twitter profile called @TuneInToHockey, an account where he breaks down various NHL plays and moments.

He also created accompanying Instagram and TikTok accounts, plus a website where he previews and discusses NHL contests.

Incredible individual effort by #BradMarchand of the #NHLBruins on this goal pic.twitter.com/VJvM112fWa — Tune In To Hockey (@TuneInToHockey) January 8, 2023

Sarlo said one of the main reasons he decided to create Tune In To Hockey is his desire to share his passion with others.

“I just wanted to analyze what’s going on in hockey and get creative,” Sarlo said. “It’s something where I can share my knowledge of hockey, it’s something I love doing.”

In addition to his time spent at Pegula Ice Arena, Sarlo is also pursuing a degree in journalism. The Lynbrook, New York, native said his desire to continue working in hockey after his playing days conclude also motivated him to become more active on social media.

“I’ve always wanted to have a broadcasting, analyzing hockey type of career,” Sarlo said. “I thought it was a way to put myself out there, put out something maybe potential employers could see after college.”

Sarlo’s work has already drawn the eyes of Penn State graduate and ESPN NHL reporter Emily Kaplan, who called the junior skater “a future media star.”

Loving this account, a side project from @PennStateMHKY player Christian Sarlo… a future media star 💫Cool breakdown of hockey clips from a player’s perspective. https://t.co/A9jQGCJZ7W — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) January 5, 2023

This recognition isn’t the only way Sarlo’s off-ice ambitions have helped him this year. He said watching the professionals at work has also helped him improve his game.

“You get to see a lot of different players and play styles. It gives you a realization that ‘maybe I should try that,’” Sarlo said.

Senior Kevin Wall said he’s noticed Sarlo trying to experiment and improve upon his skills routinely at practice.

“You can see some stuff he tries on the ice. You can tell he’s thinking about it or thought about it before,” Wall said. “He’s definitely the type of guy who loves the game, loves every aspect of it.”

Sarlo’s efforts to implement some new skills has paid real dividends. Through 21 contests, he’s totaled 12 points, tying his career high with 12 games remaining.

Additionally, Sarlo is a +6 during his time on the ice, the first positive mark in his three seasons in Happy Valley.

Sarlo attributed his breakout to his own hard work along with the chemistry he’s been able to develop with linemate and fellow junior Xander Lamppa, a duo Guy Gadowsky has counted on regularly to produce together.

“I got put with [Lamppa]. I think we have really good chemistry on the ice,” Sarlo said. “I have a lot of confidence instilled in me from my coaches and teammates. The team is doing well, it all goes together. It’s kind of a process, and the process starts to catch up.”

The origins of Sarlo’s process, as well as his notable hockey IQ, goes back to his days playing for the USHL’s Lincoln Stars.

During the 2019-20 campaign, Sarlo played for coach Cody Chupp, who now serves as an assistant coach for Minnesota Duluth.

Chupp said the way Sarlo observes the game has always been noticeable, which helped the forward become an assistant captain for the Stars.

“His hockey IQ was the thing that stood out the most,” Chupp told The Daily Collegian. “He was one of those guys that we really counted on for leadership.”

Leadership has also been something Gadowsky said complements Sarlo’s in-game intelligence, as well as his bond with the locker room.

“The thing with Christian is he’s an extremely intelligent guy, and he’s also a great guy,” Gadowsky said. “Those two qualities I’m sure would make for great social media. I have no doubt he’d do very well with that.”

No matter where his career leads, Sarlo’s commitment to the sport is the trait that sticks out most to those around him.

It’s allowed him to earn the trust of his teammates and coaches at Penn State, while also granting him a platform where he can further expand upon his passion.

As Sarlo continues striving to improve both on and off the ice, Chupp said his former player’s drive will only fuel him to greater heights from here.

“His ability to think [about] the game has always been really, really good,” Chupp said. “His ability to be self-aware, his willingness to work every single day, those are separating factors.”

