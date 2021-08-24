After playing five tournaments in the spring, Penn State is preparing to tee up in the fall.

The Nittany Lions open their season Sept. 5 at the Turning Stone Tiger Invitational, a tournament hosted by the University of Missouri in Verona, New York. The tournament will conclude the following day.

Greg Nye leads the squad, assisted by Nick Ziccardi.

A few weeks before the Lions hit the links, here is a rundown of their 11 representatives.

Beginning with the upperclassmen, Lou Olsakovsky enters the season as a graduate student on an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic. Olsakovsky enters his fourth season with the blue and white after spending his freshman season at Allegheny College.

The 2020-21 season saw the Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania, native play in all five of his team’s tournaments, where he shot an average of 73.07 and was awarded GCAA All-Northeast Region and GCAA All-America Scholar honors.

He was the highest finisher for Penn State at the Kepler Intercollegiate, and he tied for that distinction at the Big Ten Championship.

Olsakovsky will look for similar results as he hopes to make his last collegiate season count. James McHugh, also entering his fifth season, will hope for much of the same.

McHugh saw decent action in the spring, playing in three events. His best performance came during Penn State’s winning effort at the Rutherford Intercollegiate, where a 3 over par aggregate of 216 tied him for 12th overall.

The Rye, New York, denizen also competed in his first Big Ten Championship, finishing in a tie for 51st.

Like Olsakovsky, McHugh has a strong season to build off of heading into his last.

As for fourth-year seniors, Ryan Lee will look to make an impact.

Lee played in only one tournament in the spring, finishing in a tie for 39th at the Rutherford Intercollegiate at nine strokes over par.

The Norwood, New Jersey, native enters with some recent noise, having won the New Jersey Public Links Championship on Aug. 18.

Lee will look to pad his career scoring average of 73.56 in his final season.

Hunter Bruce is the only other senior Lion.

Bruce has not competed in a tournament since his freshman season, where he tied for 69th at that year’s Rutherford, so any on-course action would be a step in the right direction.

The McMurray, Pennsylvania, native will have one more season to break through.

Three juniors make up the team, among them Patrick Sheehan.

Sheehan is coming off a spring highlighted by a strong run at the Rutherford, where he posted a 5-under 208. That score was good enough for second place at the event, earning him his career best finish.

With 18 total rounds under his belt and a 75.72 stroke average, the Doylestown, Pennsylvania, native will look to go even lower for the 2021-22 season.

Fellow junior Jimmy Meyers also looks to make some noise.

Meyers played in two events in the spring, posting his best at the Rutherford, with a 6-over 219 landing him in a tie for 25th.

Ben Smith rounds out the juniors.

Only playing in the Rutherford last season, Smith contributed well, shooting a pair of 71s to finish in a tie for 12th.

Sophomore James Allen is coming off a solid first season.

Allen played in only the Rutherford, where he notched a fourth-place finish with a three-under 210.

The lefty is another Nittany Lion with some current momentum, having won the New York State Amateur Championship on Aug. 12.

Jud Langille is the only other sophomore making up the squad.

Langille will look to make his first collegiate appearance after not doing so during his freshman season.

The Ossining, New York, native enjoyed a fine junior career that included medalist honors at the 2019 USGA Four-Ball and a second place finish in that year’s New York State Junior Amateur Championship.

Two freshmen, Morgan Lofland and Jake Griffin, will be part of Penn State’s season.

Lofland previously played in the Rolex American Junior Golf Association. He claimed his first victory in July at the nearby Toftrees club in State College.

Griffin is also a graduate of the AJGA.

He has played in nine events on the tour, with his best result being third at the AJGA Junior at Longleaf last September.

