After finishing fourth at Mid-Atlantic Regionals last season, Penn State is looking to take a big leap this fall.

Unlike the women’s team, the men’s team has never won the Big Ten, but it will look to change that in the 2022 season.

Longtime coach John Gondak is headed into his ninth season leading both programs at Penn State. While Gondak hasn’t gotten the men's cross country team over the hump just yet, his success with the women’s cross country team and both track and field teams suggest he has the chops to do so.

Gondak’s tenure has seen him earn four coach-of-the-year honors across both track and cross country. Simply put, Gondak alone gives the team a chance to finally break through.

As far as athletes go, the Nittany Lions will manage to retain one of their top performers from regionals last year in Evan Dorenkamp.

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania, native will look to improve upon his 30:51.0 10K performance from regionals last year, which was good enough to earn him 17th in the race.

However, the Nittany Lions are set to lose their other top runner in Eric Hamel. As a graduate student, he finished 16th with a 30:48.8 10K time, just edging out his teammate at regionals.

The Washington native won’t return after earning his master’s degree this past academic year, which will be a huge hit to Penn State’s roster this upcoming season.

The blue and white is also likely to lose Alex Tomasko, who was a senior last fall.

Tomasko was key to the Nittany Lion squad over his last few years with the program, finishing 31st at Mid-Atlantic Regionals last campaign.

Brandon Hontz may not appear in the blue and white this fall. The West Chester, Pennsylvania, native finished fourth amongst his teammates at regionals and 41st overall as a senior.

Losing up to three upperclassman voices in the locker room means that the rest of the team will look to new faces for guidance in the fall. But the harder part to replace will be the production as three of four of Penn State’s top performers at regionals may be gone.

Although the roster is far from finalized, this will be a tough challenge for the team as it stands today.

While Penn State has no conference titles to its name, it has won a few national titles in its time. Penn State won its national titles back in 1942, 1947 and 1950. The blue and white is a massive long shot for any national titles, but the program’s championships prove its winning history.

For now, the Nittany Lions should focus on competing for both the Big Ten title and Mid-Atlantic Regionals this fall and in the coming years, with this fall’s focus likely on rebuilding the program through incoming talent.

The program will bank on Gondak’s leadership to restock and retool as the men’s team chases the success that the women’s squad has achieved under the same head coach over the last few seasons.

Coach Gondak and his staff have their work cut out for them this fall as they try to put Penn State on a path to success. While daunting, it could prove to be a rewarding task for the entire team should they achieve a breakout campaign.

