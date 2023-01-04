Penn State’s 3-point shooting sixth man Myles Dread has eclipsed a major career mark.

In the first half of the Nittany Lions’ matchup at Michigan, Dread knocked down a shot from deep to surpass 1,000 career points.

1⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣@mylesd12_ scores his 1,000th career point in his home state of Michigan! A special milestone for a true Penn Stater. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/xm0ZjCMuIF — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) January 5, 2023

Dread, in his fifth season at Penn State, has been known as a consistent ace from deep and a staunch defender.

A contributor in all five years, Dread averages 7.6 and 2.7 rebounds per game for his career.

