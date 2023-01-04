MBB vs. Loyola, Dread 3pt High/Tight

Guard Myles Dread (2) shoots a three during Penn State Mens Basketball’s game against Loyola Maryland on Nov. 10, 2022 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. Penn State beat Loyola 90-65.

 Caleb Craig

Penn State’s 3-point shooting sixth man Myles Dread has eclipsed a major career mark.

In the first half of the Nittany Lions’ matchup at Michigan, Dread knocked down a shot from deep to surpass 1,000 career points.

Dread, in his fifth season at Penn State, has been known as a consistent ace from deep and a staunch defender.

A contributor in all five years, Dread averages 7.6 and 2.7 rebounds per game for his career.

