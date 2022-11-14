While the 3-pointer has been the calling card for Penn State in its first three games of the season, the ‘gritty not pretty’ defensive mentality returned in a big way against Butler.

The Nittany Lions beat the Bulldogs from the Big East 68-62 while fighting some of its own shooting struggles throughout the game.

It was a defensive clinic from Micah Shrewsberry’s squad which was physical in the pick-and-roll game, forcing tough shots with aggressive close-outs from beyond the perimeter.

“I thought our guys, when they needed to, really knuckled up, guarded on the other end and we played off our defense a little bit instead of playing off our offense,” Shrewsberry said.

Penn State held Butler to a poor shooting night from both the field and beyond the arc, forcing the Bulldogs to 34.3% from the field and 21.7% from 3-point range.

Jalen Pickett recorded his first triple-double in a Penn State uniform and the second in program history, washing away a slow scoring start in the first half with a commanding second half to record 15 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

“But you know, you do what the team needed,” Pickett said. “I want to rebound the ball so we play fast and transition and I’ve got a lot of shooters around me.”

While the blue and white showed that they were the better team in the early going of the first half, Butler hung around despite shooting 1-for-7 from beyond the arc and remained down 22-13 with 7:36 to play.

Butler center Manny Bates was proving to be a matchup problem for Nittany Lions forward Caleb Dorsey as the former NC State star led the way for the Bulldogs, totaling 16 points on 8-for-12 shooting from the field and 10 rebounds.

With the Nittany Lions leading 33-26 at halftime, Butler struggled to accumulate any offense from anyone other than Bates as the Bulldogs shot a woeful 11-for-34 from the field and 2-for-12 from 3-point range. However, the blue and white struggled in the final five minutes of the half, scoring just eight points.

It was an atypical first half for Pickett, who totaled just two points in the first half while shooting 1-for-7 from the field and 0-for-2 from 3-point range. However, the Rochester, New York, native contributed in other ways, recording seven assists and nine blocks at the break.

Bates continued to attack Dorsey in the opening minutes of the second half, using a hook hshot to create separation and bring the Nittany Lions’ lead down to one just under two minutes in. Former Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr was also making his presence felt early, converting on a second-chance jumper and tying the game at 38-38.

In the first half, Penn State was pushing the ball after a lot of defensive rebounds while looking to score on the Butler defense quickly. With Bates boxing out the boards, the Bulldogs took away a key part of Shrewsberry’s offense. After Hunter tied the game, he gave Butler the lead after a pair of free throws.

As the Nittany Lions have done several times in the first few games, they turned to their fifth-year seniors to facilitate the offense and bring the team back to life.

Guard Andrew Funk was the instant answer for Shrewsberry as the Warrington, Pennsylvania, native recorded an impressive off-the-dribble jumper and pair of 3-pointers to put the blue and white back in the lead at 48-44.

“I think it was just more a matter of being patient and I think we took a lot of really good ones which was a testament to our kind of shot selection,” Funk said. “So I think you know, you gotta recognize that, especially against a good defensive team like that.”

Pickett began to find his scoring streak again when Funk went to the bench, attacking smaller guards in the paint with shot fakes and hesitations to keep defenders guessing. After converting on back-to-back difficult shots near the basket and a step-back 3-pointer, the Penn State lead grew to 55-46 while the team established its rebounding presence.

Despite his struggles with Bates earlier in the game, Dorsey forced Bates to take tougher shots around the basket, allowing the team to find its transition offense again and creating an opportunity for fifth-year senior Myles Dread to convert on a 3-pointer and extend the Nittany Lions run to 8-0 in a 1:16 span.

Despite Pickett taking over for the blue and white, Butler stormed back into the game, using a strong defensive effort from Bates to create open looks for guys like All-Big East honorable mention Chuck Harris and Jayden Taylor who cut the score to 64-59.

As the final minutes turned into Butler playing to extend the game, Penn State’s aggressive defense would continue to close out the game.

