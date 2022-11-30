Penn State’s small-ball strategy worked relatively well in bouts with mid-major programs, but against Clemson in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night, it didn’t.

Despite working its way to double-overtime, it was ultimately the Nittany Lions’ inability to score or protect the paint, especially when 3-point shots weren't hitting, that led to their 101-94 loss.

Cam Wynter led all scorers with 26 points and Seth Lundy and Jalen Pickett — although he was 0-for-7 from deep — each scored 23 points. For its bigs, though, the scoring wasn’t as constant.

“It’s just how they play, how they guard,” Micah Shrewsberry said. “You know what was coming. I knew they were going to try to beat us up in the paint.”

Shrewsberry’s typically been OK with his squad having a disadvantage in the post, because he wants his players to “be who they are, whether it’s scoring in the paint or not scoring in the paint,” he said after Friday’s win over Lafayette.

With the way Penn State’s been shooting the ball from deep, Shrewsberry’s game plan is to let his good 3-point shooters take long-range shots as much as possible, thus creating more pressure on the perimeter and leaving options to score down low.

However, it didn’t necessarily go that way against Clemson, with zero players over 6-foot-6 registering a single point for the blue and white.

“I thought they got a little more physical in the second half and we didn’t handle it very well,” Shrewsberry said. “We didn't get the normal shots, but they also tried to deny a little bit more when we had to get to the basket. I think some of the shots we did get were a little rushed.”

Because the 3-point shooting was off Tuesday night, hitting just 31% of its attempts from deep, Penn State was often forced into the paint — sometimes with 6-foot-4 guard Myles Dread matching up with 6-foot-10 center PJ Hall.

When it wasn’t Dread, Shrewsberry opted for 6-foot-10 freshman Kebba Njie, who made his third straight start. But a third-year veteran like Hall proved too much for the younger, frailer Njie in the post, leading to Hall’s 22 points in his first start since getting injured last season.

“PJ Halls will wall up, body in between you and the basket because that’s what an All-ACC guy does,” Shrewsberry said. “It doesn't matter if he's hurt, it doesn’t matter if he’s coming back from injury — he makes shots at the end of the game.”

While Andrew Funk’s 3-point bankshot to force the first overtime period had clutch written all over it, the Nittany Lions struggled to keep up with Clemson in the scoring column.

With three straight field goal makes to close out the second overtime en route to victory, the Tigers maintained a prowess offensively that Penn State couldn’t seem to match, whether from deep or down low.

The Nittany Lions will open up Big Ten play against Michigan State next Wednesday, enough time to figure out a solution offensively for when 3-point shots aren’t falling.

“You win the game on the first possession a lot of times in overtime… and they scored first every time,” Shrewsberry said. “They got the tip every time and they scored every single time.”

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State men's basketball comes up empty in intense double-overtime game against Clemson In a battle of the big cats, the Tigers tamed the Nittany Lions and picked up a key Big Ten/…