Penn State routed Michigan 83-61 and a large part of its win was holding the Wolverines’ best weapon, All-American center Hunter Dickinson, in check.

Dickinson, who averaged 18.3 points per game prior to the trip to Happy Valley, only put up six points — his lowest single-game total this season.

“I thought coach [Mike] Farrelly did a great job of preparing us, getting us ready for what they wanted to do,” Micah Shrewsberry said after the win. “People have just been force-feeding the ball into the paint on us. There comes a time when you got to take a stand and you got to do something different. I thought we needed to be a little more aggressive today. Hunter Dickinson is a really good player.”

Penn State’s “something different” was a starting lineup consisting of seventh-year forward Michael Henn and junior forward Caleb Dorsey. With senior forward Seth Lundy, Penn State had three forwards in the lineup.

The 6-foot-7 235-pound Dorsey and 6-foot-8 244-pound Henn doubled Dickinson in the paint, making it hard for Michigan’s seven-plus footer to do anything.

“That was kind of the game plan, playing with two bigs, trying to make it tough on them,” guard Jalen Pickett said. “You have to credit Mikey, Caleb, Myles [Dread], Kebba [Njie], whoever came in made it really tough for him. He’s a great player. To hold him under six and two [rebounds] is just a credit to these guys and how hard they work. Coach Shrewsberry drew up another great game plan.”

Michigan coach Juwan Howard said he expected Penn State to double Dickinson in the paint because the Nittany Lions lack the size and Purdue’s big man Zach Edey hurt Penn State down low.

“It’s going to happen throughout the year,” Howard said. “It’s no surprise. Our perimeter players are going to make sure we find him in the sweet spots where he can catch it and try to play one-on-one. But, he understands there is also a time where you have to be unselfish and pass the ball on time, on target without turning it over.”

Henn was making his first start as a Nittany Lion and put on a clinic on the defensive end, but locking up Dickinson wasn’t all he did.

The Denver transfer was one point shy of his season-high with 10 points, and six of those 10 points were from 3-pointers.

Henn said getting his first start felt “great” because he has been putting in the extra work in the weight room and on the court. He even takes some extra reps on the games he doesn’t get in.

“I’ve been waiting for the opportunity,” Henn said. “I feel like I always play my best against the best. I went out and did that tonight against Hunter. It’s just exciting. This team has a lot more to give. We have a lot more exciting basketball ahead of us. I’m excited that we played and responded the way we did today.”

Shrewsberry said Henn always has a “good” attitude whether he plays or not. However, it’s taken some time for Henn to get out of his old ways from the previous programs he’s played for. Before Penn State, Henn played on four other teams.

“I’ve been just trying to get him to do it our way,” Shrewsberry said. “It’s hard. He’s played at a lot of different programs so there are a lot of different habits to break, so maybe it took him this long to do it.”

The biggest change to Henn’s game has been helping his teammates get open, according to Shrewsberry. There were multiple occasions where Henn drove to the rim and then dished it to guards Andrew Funk or Pickett.

The emergence of Henn and the success of Penn State’s big-man lineup helped the Nittany Lions shut down Michigan’s big, which could work against Purdue’s big Edey. Penn State heads to West Lafayette on Feb. 1 to take on No. 1 Purdue.

Shrewsberry wants Henn and the rest of the squad to perform like it did Sunday night against the Boilermakers, who Shrewsberry has yet to beat as Penn State’s coach.

“I thought [Henn] did good things for us,” Shrewsberry said. “If he continues to do that he’ll keep playing.”

