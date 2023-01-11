Following consecutive losses to Michigan and Purdue, Penn State is in need of a big win to regain momentum in hopes of reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time in over a decade.

While a win over formerly No. 17 Illinois looked promising for the Nittany Lions’ tournament hopes in December, that win looks less impressive as the Fighting Illini have since dropped out of the AP Top 25.

Thus, Penn State’s home matchup with Indiana on Wednesday is the perfect opportunity to boost its resume against a tough Big Ten opponent.

Here’s a look at the Nittany Lions’ keys to defeating the Hoosiers.

Regaining heat from 3-point land

There’s a major reason Penn State’s gotten off to an 11-5 start with at least a somewhat realistic opportunity to make the tournament: shooting the basketball.

Three-point shots aren’t just something the Nittany Lions have attempted frequently, but typically they’ve made them, at least prior to their last two games.

Against Michigan and Purdue, leading scorer Jalen Pickett had almost too much of the offensive workload due to the streaky shooting of usually consistent scorers such as Andrew Funk, Camren Wynter and Myles Dread.

Pickett can drop 26 points in every game — as he’s done in each of the past three — and Penn State is still subject to a blowout loss if those around him continue to score in single digits and fail to shoot over 30% from deep.

It’s pretty clear that Pickett is, oddly enough, the Nittany Lions’ one true threat to score in the paint, which makes it that much more important that Funk, Wynter and Dread return to 3-point dominance against a well-rounded Indiana team that has diversity in its scoring options.

Stopping Trayce Jackson-Davis in the paint

If Indiana watched any film from Penn State’s most recent loss to Purdue, it’s likely coach Mike Woodson pointed out one major flaw plaguing the Nittany Lions — lack of paint presence.

It’s been a problem all season, but without any true size, strength or ability down low, 7-foot-4 Boilermaker center Zach Edey stomped all over Penn State, tallying 30 points and 13 rebounds.

With another high-profile big man in store in the Hoosiers’ Trayce Jackson-Davis, the Nittany Lions might want to take a new approach to stopping points in the paint.

While Jackson-Davis’ 6-foot-9 frame can’t be compared to Edey’s, he’s known to make the most out of his scoring opportunities when matched up with smaller defenders.

Contrary to the approach against Purdue — which often had Dread or freshman forward Kebba Njie on Edey — Micah Shrewsberry might want to consider either sticking defensive maestro Seth Lundy on Jackson-Davis or opting for a double-team.

Slowing down Jalen Hood-Schifino from deep

If Shrewsberry does in fact opt for a double-team on Jackson-Davis, it’s important that his defensive game plan includes a close eye on freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, who’s broken his career scoring high in each of his last four games.

Fresh off a 33-point performance in Indiana’s loss to Northwestern on Sunday, Hood-Schifino has been on a tear from deep range, shooting a combined 10-for-15 from 3-point land over the Hoosiers’ last two games.

If Penn State wants to beat Indiana, which it surely is capable of doing with the Hoosiers currently on a two-game losing streak, it’ll have to either match or halve Hood-Schifino’s 3-point shooting.

It’ll obviously be a challenge to stop both Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino from scoring in bunches, but if the Nittany Lions can limit what they bring to the table while also returning to their offensive consistency, they could be in store for a win Wednesday night.

