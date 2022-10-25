Micah Shrewsberry isn’t shy about saying who his team’s best player is.

Penn State’s leading scorer a season ago, Jalen Pickett has returned for his fifth season of college basketball with a firepower that became clear in the team's first full-team workout.

It was on that day that Pickett teamed up with a group of four freshmen, “completely dominating” a team of upperclassmen, Shrewsberry told reporters Tuesday.

“I did not ask for that,” Pickett said.

Whether it was his choice or not, Pickett went to work, scoring bucket after bucket, driving team white to victory over team blue.

“It was, like, eye opening,” Shrewsberry said. “He was so good the other guys didn't have to do much, standing out there and make shots or drive when he drew a bunch of help.”

The outcome of the scrimmage said a couple of things about the state of the program.

Above all, Pickett may be that good, having “prepared his body to be better” in the offseason. Besides that, Penn State could have some seriously dominant freshmen.

“Just seeing them come out and compete as hard as they did, it shows me that we could have a really good team,” Pickett said. “If those [freshmen] are going to come out every day and push us to be better, we feel like we have something really special.”

For freshman forward Evan Mahaffey, day one as a college athlete was a surreal experience, having to balance the urge to prove yourself with sitting back and paying your dues among the more experienced veterans.

A team that had not a single freshman on roster a season ago, you can imagine how many veterans were in attendance, either being beat by Pickett and the freshmen or watching in awe from the sidelines.

“You’re playing against these guys like four or five years into college, so like, they know what they’re doing,” Mahaffey said. “Being able to play against them right off the bat and then be able to play with other freshmen, it was a great experience.”

As Mahaffey and his fellow freshmen enjoyed their win on day one, Penn State veterans such as fifth-year guard Myles Dread did not.

Coming off of offseason elbow surgery, it was Dread’s first full-team scrimmage since returning to the court.

“I obviously wasn’t happy that we lost,” Dread said. “I was a little frustrated about that.”

As the loss settled in and Dread returned to the locker room, however, it only fueled him to return the next day and compete even harder.

“I made sure that didn’t happen again,” Dread said. “But having that attitude every day in practice, it's a competition. We thrive off of competition.”

Finishing 14-17 with a trip to the Big Ten quarterfinals, Penn State performed a lot better than anybody expected it would last season

This year is about building on the progress made last cycle and Shrewsberry, Pickett and his team are feeling the progress.

“Last year we had a good group of guys but this year we have 14 or 15 guys at any time, so we’re deep,” Pickett said. “We’re gonna try and play faster and Coach Shrewsberry is going to help us get better.”

