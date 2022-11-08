In the morning and walking around before the game, Micah Shrewsberry felt both nervous and anxious.

This was a similar mixture to what fifth-year senior guard Jalen Pickett thought the five freshmen felt coming into the Nittany Lions’ first game of the season against Winthrop.

“That’s expected with the first game,” Pickett said after Penn State’s 93-68 win over the Eagles.

Nerves were definitely present with most of the four freshmen that came into the game, as the young players made some mistakes early in their careers.

The first freshman to enter the game for the Nittany Lions was 6-foot-10 center Kebba Nije, who came to Happy Valley as the second-highest rated recruit in program history.

Nije was a force in the paint with his size, scoring two buckets in the paint and playing the most minutes, with 10, out of the four first-year collegiate athletes.

The former 4-star had three rebounds as well, but like Pickett said, he showed nerves on the court too. Nije’s anxious play resulted in turnovers, of which he had two — tied for the second-most on the team.

Despite this, Penn State’s leading scorer from Monday’s win was confident the young Nittany Lions will get better as they grow as players.

“As they start to learn, they’ll be taking the right steps forward for us,” Pickett said.

Next on the court was stretch-guard Evan Mahaffey, who only got two shots off for two points during his six minutes on the court.

As Penn State started to let it rain from 3-point range, more freshmen saw action out on the court.

Guards Jameel Brown and Kanye Clary came in the last couple of minutes in the game, and they, too, had their ups and downs.

When Brown came in, he made an immediate impact, draining a shot from behind the arc in the three minutes he saw.

Clary took just one shot and missed in his five minutes. Throwing the ball right into the hands of a Winthrop player, Clary turned the ball over on a drive down the court. He chased down the Eagle player on a fast break and made a play on the ball. Despite being called for a foul, he didn’t give up on the play.

“The way they work is going to come full circle,” fifth-year guard Andrew Funk said. “They’re in every day, and they want to get better.”

The only freshman to not see time on the court was center Demetrius Lilley. At Penn State Media Day before the season, Shrewsberry said Lilley was a little behind the rest of the pack because he’s been dealing with an injury.

In total, the freshman played for a combined 24 minutes and scored a total of 14 points, with only one of the four racking up double-digit minutes.

“They have no complaints on what’s going on and how much they are playing,” Funk said.

That mentality was one Shrewsberry said the freshmen had to adjust to. The head coach said they had to realize they aren’t going to play all the time like they did in high school.

With the action they saw, the first-game nerves are gone ahead of their next matchup on Thursday against Loyola Maryland. The team’s top scorer believes the young student-athletes will be fine with those early jitters gone.

Overall, the freshman didn’t look unready for the contest. They had their downs, but they all showed signs that they can be impactful in what Shrewsberry’s trying to build at Penn State.

“They are going to be a really special group that we’re going to be excited about,” Funk said.

