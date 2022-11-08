While Penn State was first in the Big Ten in scoring defense last year, the story in the season opener for Micah Shrewsberry’s squad was the offense.

The Nittany Lions surpassed last year’s season-high, 90 points in double-overtime win against Iowa, in just its first game of the season, showing off in transition and from 3-point range.

Shrewsberry’s squad also broke the program record for 3-pointers in a game, totalling 18 to go along with a 47.4% 3-point percentage and a 55% field goal percentage.

However, Penn State’s defense still showed out in full force tonight, scoring 28 points on 17 created turnovers, a general trend the team’s head coach knows must continue.

“We’re not over doing it, we just want to be solid and disciplined in our spots and that’s when good things happen for you,” Shrewsberry said. “That’s when you get deflections when you’re in the right spot. When you’re playing with long arms, you’re active, so I thought some of those turnovers really helped us.”

A key point of emphasis last season was scoring late in the shot clock and using long possessions to control the pace of the game. That trend was busted in Monday’s matchup, as the blue and white showed a new dimension — scoring in bunches and often with ease.

The transition offense was a key offseason emphasis for Shrewsberry, who brought in a pair of graduate transfer guards in Bucknell’s Andrew Funk and Drexel’s Camren Wynter.

This duo showed its ability to share the ball effectively, spreading the floor to find the open man. On top of that, the pair showed it can thrive alongside rotation mainstays in veterans Jalen Pickett, Myles Dread and Seth Lundy.

“We're not the Houston Rockets, where it's like, all layups and all 3s,” Shrewsberry said. “We're gonna take some mid range shots, but they got to be good ones and they can't be early clock, pull up mid range shots, because we can get those at any point in time. So, we want to spread the court, we want to get threes and people running as now we can attack the rim.”

Pickett was a star for Penn State on Monday, showing why he was selected to the preseason All-Big Ten team. The fifth-year senior guard showed the same poise and playmaking that made him a consistent starter in Happy Valley a year ago, picking apart Winthrop’s defense all night long.

While shooting 9-for-13 from the field and 3-for-6 from deep, the Rochester, New York, native tallied a team-leading 23 points, tying his career-high mark in the blue and white in Game 1 of the campaign.

Despite his powerful offensive showing, Pickett recognized havoc on the defensive end fuels point-scoring chances.

“We're small inside this year, we don’t have big John [Harrar] down there manning the post, so we're going to try and, you know, create opportunities for our defense with our offense,” Pickett said. “So we're gonna play with long arms, and we're gonna do some things like doubling in the post to try and turn some teams over more.”

Coach Shrewsberry has been raving about Funk’s offensive capability and his ability to shoot from anywhere on the floor, since he transferred to Happy Valley to play his final year of college basketball. Those aspects were on full display as the Warrington, Pennsylvania, native made it happen on both sides of the ball.

Funk scored 22 points in his Penn State debut and put on a shooting clinic throughout the contest. The first-year Nittany Lion shot 8-for-12 from the field and 6-for-10 from 3-point range, while adding four assists that contributed to a team total of 24.

“Coach highlighted it after the game that we had 24 assists — which is ridiculous,” Funk said. “Playing with that many skilled guys, if we share the ball like that, I think we're gonna be really hard to guard, so I think it's kind of a testament to the way our offense runs and our unselfishness overall.”

