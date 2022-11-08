Bucket after bucket, Seth Lundy and Andrew Funk traded shots. Lundy had 30 points and 12 rebounds, his opponent had 35 and five, respectively.

Funk stood past the 3-point arc hoping to land a Senior Night win over his years-long rival, Lundy. As a miss turned into an offensive rebound, Funk found the ball in his hands and released it as time expired.

Miss — thus closing the book on years of duels in high school gyms, only to face off two years later as college athletes.

“I remember playing Seth when I was a sophomore and he was a freshman on JV, and we had a similar one of those battles,” Funk said at Penn State Media Day in October.

Just a couple seasons after meeting for the final time as high schoolers, Lundy and Funk met again, this time on the collegiate stage — as Funk’s former school, Bucknell, traveled to Happy Valley during Lundy’s freshman year.

With Lundy playing a brief eight minutes, just four games into his college career, Funk led the Bison with 15 points despite ultimately falling 98-70 — another loss for Funk in the stockpile of duels with his longtime foe.

“We were already familiar with each other,” Lundy said. “So, playing against him my freshman year, I knew what was coming. We scouted him, we knew he was a shooter, we knew he was skilled. Funk’s a really good player, he’s a very smart player.”

He’d had the thought of eventually playing for the Nittany Lions in the back of his mind ever since experiencing the Bryce Jordan Center in 2019.

Funk stayed put at Bucknell, though, averaging double figures in three of four seasons with the program, finishing his accounting degree and using a graduate transfer as a means to finally stay put in Happy Valley.

“That experience definitely stuck with me, just coming back here and playing in this arena,” Funk said of his meeting with Penn State three seasons prior. “So that's definitely something that carried with me, even as I was making my decision.”

Preseason, Lundy spoke with Funk about the competitiveness of a Big Ten season, telling him it’s his “time to shine” and just to “be ready.”

On Monday night, Funk showcased his skills in his Penn State debut, scoring 22 points on 8-for-12 shooting, 6-for-10 of which came from beyond the arc, en route to a 93-68 victory over Winthrop — his first game alongside Lundy.

“He’s a basketball player, he’s just really smart,” Micah Shrewsberry said postgame. “He can really shoot, that's a bonus, but he can also drive the basketball.”

Originally just a standup “shooter,” according to Lundy, Funk is now more of a slasher that has the ability to shoot off the dribble.

“If [defenses] close out, he can fly by,” Lundy said. “He can put the ball on the ground and go to the basket and stuff like that.”

If his performance in Penn State’s season opener is any indication of the skillset Funk could bring this season, especially when paired with last year’s leading scorer Jalen Pickett, Shrewsberry could have a really good team on his hands in just his second year as head coach.

Previous meetings and outcomes aside, neither Funk, Lundy or any Nittany Lion, other than former UC-Davis Aggie Michael Henn, has ever experienced an NCAA Tournament game.

It may be early but if Funk continues to play like he did in his debut, Penn State could have the offensive versatility and firepower to push Shrewsberry’s program to its first tournament berth since 2011, or at least compete consistently with the top feeders of the Big Ten.

“He's able to kind of hide in the shadows a little bit, but he does great things,” Funk said. “He executes sets, he gets open and finds ease in transition and our guys are doing a great job of finding him in transition. That just opens the court up for everyone.”

