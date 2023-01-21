Since missing a game-tying buzzer beater at Wisconsin on Tuesday, Andrew Funk yearned for another shot.

Just seconds after tipoff in Penn State’s 76-65 win over Nebraska, Funk found the ball in his hands at the top of the arc, and let it rip.

In went the ball and down went Funk, who was fouled on the shot en route to a 4-point play, kicking off a lights-out, 23-point performance against the Cornhuskers on Saturday.

“Just to see it go through like that right off the rip and get the and-1, it’s big for confidence,” Funk said postgame. “When I see one go in, it definitely helps. I gotta get a little better when that first one doesn't go in and keep shooting it.”

Coming off a frustrating turn of events in Madison, Wisconsin, Funk locked in over the rest of the week, just waiting for his next opportunity to put the ball through the net.

Eight makes later and Funk was back, confident and courageous, hitting open 3’s and finishing with precision on his drives — a facet that typically rarely appears in his game.

“After he missed those shots at Wisconsin, he kind of put that on himself, and it wasn’t,” Micah Shrewsberry said. “He got two great looks and I’m gonna take them any day of the week, but he was upset after that game. For him to bounce back and respond like this, I'm proud of him. That's what seniors do.”

Funk, who transferred from Bucknell last spring, isn’t your typical senior. He’s already earned a bachelor's degree in business administration and has just this lone season with the Nittany Lions to prove his worth as a professional.

While he hasn’t been in the room as much as veterans such as Myles Dread and Seth Lundy, Funk has still solidified himself as one of the program’s leading voices and has been instrumental in Penn State’s staggering ability to shoot the ball from deep.

“They put you in such a difficult position because of everybody's ability to knock down shots,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “They did a great job bringing in some veteran guys, and [Jalen] Pickett, having to plan for him, is one of the toughest things that we'll have to do all year.”

One of the nation’s best guards and the Nittany Lions’ leaders in points, rebounds and assists per game, Pickett has been a nightmare for opposing coaches to gameplan for.

At 6-foot-4, 209 pounds, Pickett’s not the biggest for a guard that works primarily in the post, but he makes it work with his physicality.

With Hoiberg opting to double-team Pickett, an approach some other coaches have used, shooters like Funk were left wide open from beyond the arc.

“We don’t care about the points. Those guys are unselfish,” Funk said. “If they’re double-teaming Pickett, he has no problem kicking it out to open guys. So I think that’s what kind of makes it all work.”

After the final buzzer, Shrewsberry approached Funk as he typically does before or after games. Sometimes, it’s simply to ask a dumb question like “Sheetz or Wawa,” Shrewsberry said.

This time it was words of recognition for Funk, who’s posted 20 or more points in his last three outings at the Bryce Jordan Center, tying his season high of 23 in each of his last two.

“They turn 4-of-6 runs into 8-of-10 runs and they give me a lot of energy and a lot of confidence,” Funk said of the home crowd. “Definitely got some home cooking going on in the BJC.”

