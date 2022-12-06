Coming off of a thrilling double-overtime loss to Clemson, Penn State opens Big Ten play with two of the toughest teams in the conference.

The Nittany Lions kick off the week’s action against Michigan State at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Bryce Jordan Center before traveling to Champaign, Illinois, to take on the Fighting Illini on noon Saturday.

With two teams holding 8-0 records, the Big Ten boasts some of the top teams nationally, as the conference holds five teams in the top 25 with all teams having a record of .500 or better.

While the Nittany Lions aren’t ranked, they seem to be a team capable of beating anyone on any given night. Penn State ranks 36th in KenPom and 29th in offensive efficiency, utilizing national marks like first in 3-pointers per game and 14th in 3-point percentage to generate a potent attack that can spark a game-changing run at any moment.

With the veteran roster the Nittany Lions possess, taking care of the ball has been a point of emphasis for Micah Shrewsberry this season, and the team has taken that to heart, protecting the ball in transition and in the half court — tying for 11th nationally in turnovers with just 9.9 per contest.

Fifth-year guard Jalen Pickett looks to continue leading the way, as the Rochester, New York, native leads the team in points with 16.1 per game, fourth nationally in assist to turnover ratio and sixth in total assists with 61.

Michigan State

The Nittany Lions will look to defend their 4-0 record at home in the Big Ten opener when perennial power Michigan State comes to the BJC.

Tom Izzo’s squad comes to Happy Valley looking for revenge, as Shrewsberry picked up his first ranked win as head coach of the Nittany Lions when his unit took down the then-No. 19 Spartans back on Feb. 15.

Excluding the 2020 NCAA Tournament, which was canceled due to the coronavirus, Izzo’s crew has made the tournament every year since 1998 and is off to a 5-4 start this season, coming off of back-to-back losses against Notre Dame and Northwestern.

Despite the consecutive losses, Michigan State has shown its ability to beat and contend with anyone, taking down then-No. 4 Kentucky in the Champions Classic and only losing to then-No. 2 Gonzaga by one.

While the Spartans will likely be without preseason All-Big Ten selection and senior forward Malik Hall due to a foot injury, Izzo has a veteran group that plays with a strong basketball IQ.

Leading the attack is former Northeastern standout and senior guard Tyson Walker, who possesses a strong offensive and defensive element to his game. The Westbury, New York, native leads the Spartans in scoring with 14.4 points per game and 12 steals, standing out in passing lanes.

Graduate student Joey Hauser is in Year 3 with Michigan State after spending his first two seasons with Marquette, and he’s putting together a strong start to the 2022-23 campaign. The Stevens Point, Wisconsin, native is averaging 13.2 points per game while leading the Spartans with 6.8 rebounds per game and a 44.2% 3-point percentage.

In addition to strong rebounder and junior starting center Mady Sissoko, junior guard A.J. Hoggard is one of the best passers in the country. His 57 total assists place the Coatesville, Pennsylvania, native tied for ninth nationally in assists per game with 6.3.

Illinois

With Shrewsberry looking for his first win against Illinois at Penn State, the Nittany Lions are also looking for the program’s first win against the Fighting Illini since March 10, 2019.

Prior to taking on No. 2 Texas at Madison Square Garden in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday night, No. 17 Illinois holds a 6-2 record with a win over then-No. 8 UCLA and both losses coming to teams both in the top 25.

Coming off of a Big Ten regular-season championship and second-round appearance in the NCAA Tournament a year ago, coach Brad Underwood’s squad is adapting without first-team All-American center Kofi Cockburn, who led the Fighting Illini to a No. 4 seed.

Since the first meeting between the two programs, Illinois leads the all-time series 32-19, winning four consecutive games, including a 60-55 win over the Nittany Lions in the most recent matchup.

Leading the charge offensively is preseason All-Big Ten selection and Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. The senior guard leads the team in total rebounds with 51 and ranks tied for 31st nationally in points per game with 19.8.

While sitting out the 2020-21 season and winning the National Championship with Baylor, Dain Dainja is playing in his first season with Illinois and has made an instant impact. The redshirt-sophomore forward ranks seventh nationally in field goal percentage with 74.07% and is averaging 11.1 points per game.

In his junior year with Illinois, forward Coleman Hawkins anchors the offense with 10.1 points per game, while leading the team in assists and blocks with 32 and 11, respectively.

Penn State will need to continue its strong offensive attack while managing the momentum of the games to have success this week.

