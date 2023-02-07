With Penn State’s tournament hopes on the ropes, the Nittany Lions return to action with a pair of Big Ten battles against Wisconsin and Maryland

With the battle against the Badgers set for 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the clash with Maryland at noon on Saturday, the Nittany Lions are preparing to take on two of the nation’s top-30 defenses.

Following a tough 72-63 road loss to Nebraska that featured a career-high eight 3-pointers from senior forward Seth Lundy, the blue and white will be in bounce-back mode, looking to avenge the three-point loss to Wisconsin on Jan. 17.

Penn State and Wisconsin are the top two teams in the country in fewest turnovers per game, as both squads squander the ball less than nine times per game. In the opening contest, the Badgers won the turnover battle, capitalizing on miscues from the Nittany Lions to win a close one at the Kohl Center.

Fifth-year guard Jalen Pickett is the only player in the nation averaging 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists per game, and Lundy is averaging a career-high 14.8 points.

However, the blue and white will need its secondary scorers to step up to have success this weekend, as fifth-year guards Myles Dread and Camren Wynter are averaging career lows of 5.9 and 7.6 points, respectively.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin is on a four-game winning streak against the Nittany Lions and heads into the matchup ranked as the No. 27 scoring defense in the country, holding opponents to 62.7 points per game.

Like Penn State, the Badgers are also looking to bounce back, as they suffered a two-point loss to Northwestern on Sunday.

Wisconsin and Penn State both sit firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble, as both squads hold a 5-7 record in Big Ten play. With both teams needing wins to improve their tournament standing, the midweek showdown between Micah Shrewsberry’s squad and Greg Gard’s Badgers will hold significant implications.

Sitting at 13-9 overall, Wisconsin struggled to a 2-6 mark in January. Dealing with injuries to key stars like preseason All-Big Ten senior forward Tyler Wahl, Gard’s unit has struggled since the calendar turned.

Wahl’s recent struggles have sunk the Badgers in their recent games, as the Lakeville, Minnesota, native has scored just 19 points in his last three contests, lowering his average to 11.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Sophomore guard and preseason All-Big Ten selection Chucky Hepburn has been the consistent scoring and defensive leader for the Badgers, pacing the squad with 12.6 points per game and a team-leading 71 assists and 38 steals.

Down in the post is junior 7-foot forward Steven Crowl who put together a dominant performance in the first game against Penn State. Averaging 12 points and a team-leading 6.9 rebounds per game, the Eagan, Minnesota, native tallied 21 points and 11 rebounds on 9-for-16 shooting in the Badger win.

Poised freshman guard Connor Essegian is the fourth Badger averaging over 11 points per game and shooting over 43% from beyond the arc. Despite leaving the opening matchup after just 10 minutes and three points due to injury, junior guard Max Klesmit is another strong defender with 31 steals.

Maryland

Sitting at 16-7 overall and 7-5 in Big Ten play, the Terrapins have won four consecutive games, including against then-No. 21 Indiana. With its only loss in the last six games being a three-point defeat against No. 1 Purdue, Kevin Willard’s squad has been playing its best basketball of the season.

Prior to taking on the blue and white Saturday in College Park, Maryland, the Terrapins will hit the road to East Lansing, Michigan, to take on Michigan State on Tuesday in what will be a challenging week for Maryland.

Maryland is another strong defensive team, ranking 25th in scoring defense while holding opponents to 62.5 points per game. The Terrapins also take care of the ball at a high level, ranking tied for 35th nationally in fewest turnovers per game.

Maryland is led by graduate student guard, Charlotte transfer and former first-team All-Conference USA selection Jahmir Young, who has made an easy transition to Power Five basketball. The Upper Marlboro, Maryland, native ranks ninth in the Big Ten in points per game with 16 and leads the Terrapins with 71 assists and 30 steals.

Maryland is a long and lengthy team that plays aggressively on the defensive end. One of those players is senior forward Donta Scott, who averages 12.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in addition to a team-leading 22 blocks.

Senior Hakim Hart is a 6-foot-8 guard who defends against all five positions on the floor, something Willard utilized often. Hart has been one of the top contributors for the Terrapins this season, boasting 26 steals while averaging 11.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game

Standing at 6-foot-9, sophomore forward Julian Reese is a commanding rebounder who leads the team with 144 total rebounds. In addition to averaging 10.6 points per game, Reese also blocks shots at a high level with 18 on the season.

Penn State will need to battle against Maryland’s length and size and Wisconsin’s tough defense to gain some momentum heading into the the final stages of the season.

