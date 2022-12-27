With its holiday break in the past, Penn State jumped back into practice Monday, one day after Christmas, to get ready for Delaware State and then a tough Big Ten slate ahead.

Micah Shrewsberry is making sure his players, who are on a three-game win streak, don’t have a holiday hangover against the 1-11 Hornets.

“Coming back from Christmas, you have to get back and get in sync, get the rust out,” Shrewsberry said. “[Tuesday], we got to work on ourselves.”

The second-year coach said his squad hasn’t game planned for Delaware State yet because there are some things his team has to focus on getting better at.

One thing he wants his Nittany Lions to improve on is putting teams away. Against Quinnipiac last week, the blue and white struggled to pull away in the second half, resulting in a closer 77-68 victory.

“Can we get a lead and put Delaware State away at some point in time this game?” Shrewsberry said. “We got to get better. There are some things that I’m looking at after 12 games that we’re gonna start working on today that we have to get better at during this time.”

Penn State will start game planning for Delaware State on Wednesday after it gets the kinks out internally.

One of the reasons for the absence of a fully dominant win over Quinnipiac could’ve been because the Nittany Lions were without forward Seth Lundy, who is the blue and white’s second-leading scorer.

The senior went down with an ankle injury against Canisius, missing the remainder of that game, and didn’t play against Quinnipiac.

Shrewsberry said Lundy returned to practice Monday but was “hobbled,” and is working with the training staff to return to taking full reps.

“He may not be 100%, but he’s working back in,” Shrewsberry said. “We're just gonna try and get him as ready as he can be and as full-strength as possible leading into whether that's Thursday, Sunday [against Iowa] or whenever it may be.”

With no Lundy against Quinnipiac, Penn State mixed in a lot more of freshman Kebba Njie. He played 19 minutes against the Bobcats, the second-most of his young career.

There were times when Njie was gassed on the court, which is an area Shrewsberry said he is working on, and he will gradually see more minutes over time.

“I think it will only go up and get better,” Shrewsberry said. “We’re asking a lot of him. He’s guarding these players at a high level, but when we get a rebound, I’m telling him to spring from end to end, and that takes a lot of effort.”

Shrewsberry said players in high school don’t play as hard as they do in college and Njie is still adjusting to the intensity of the college level.

“It’s just a fact,” Shrewsberry said. “I watch a lot of high school games. Those kids think they are playing hard and they’re not.”

Taking on Delaware State, Njie could see an increased number of minutes since the Hornets only have one win and have lost 10 straight.

However, they do have some shooters on the team, especially senior Brandon Stone. The 6-foot-11 forward is Delaware State’s leading scorer, averaging 12.2 points per game, while shooting 37% from beyond the arc.

Shrewsberry said he is never going to “sugarcoat” any team, especially a team like Delaware State, which tested one of last year’s Final Four teams, Villanova, in a 60-50 loss.

“They’ve struggled this year, but also I watched them have Villanova on the ropes,” Shrewsberry said. “If you don’t show up there’s a chance of that. Things could happen.”

Shrewsberry said the Nittany Lions have done a “really good job of not stubbing” their toe on the games they’re supposed to win, and Delaware State is another one of those games.

“You win this game on Thursday, and now the ball is in your court. Whatever we do, we’re not held to anybody else’s judgment. We’re in control of our own destiny,” Shrewsberry said.

“If we don’t win this game, we’re not in control of our own destiny anymore. We’re putting it in somebody else’s hands.”

