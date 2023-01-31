A 20-point thrashing at the hands of Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey, left Penn State with a challenge, one that Micah Shrewsberry presented to his players.

Shrewsberry expressed how when he called his team out and behind closed doors, Penn State responded to that message. As guys like seventh-year forward Mikey Henn and junior forward Caleb Dorsey earned starting spots against Michigan, the aspect of family started to take shape.

As the family became closer together, so did the cohesiveness on the floor. The Nittany Lions responded to Jan. 24’s 20-point loss with a 22-point win over Juwan Howard’s Wolverines, who boast 7-foot-1 big man Hunter Dickinson.

The blue and white was clearly a family on the court Sunday afternoon, and evidently so. Penn State had strong communication and switching on defense, double-teamed Dickinson effectively, and tallied 20 assists as a team, which led to four Nittany Lions finishing in double figures.

The supportive leadership from upperclassman to upperclassman was on full display after back-to-back 3-pointers from Henn left fifth-year guard Jalen Pickett fired up by the scorer’s table.

After the game Sunday, Shrewsberry outlined his challenge to his team, using the term “family” several times to portray the continuity and culture he has developed in his program.

“I challenged them after that game at Rutgers, but that's what families do, that’s what families do,” Shrewsberry said. “They get on each other, they challenge each other, they fight, they do what they need to do, but they’re still family. They’re still family, and there’s nobody else that I'm rolling with but these guys. So I challenged them, and they responded.”

When building up a program, establishing a team culture with an assortment of returnees, transfers and freshmen can be a challenge, one that Shrewsberry has taken on and flourished with.

Within that process, the family amongst the players has grown “organically,” as Shrewsberry said Monday afternoon. With a day to reflect, he recognized that the development of friendships lies in the little things, a bond that will develop on the march to March.

“You also see the chemistry on the court, like sometimes that's taken longer than the chemistry off the court, but as we keep going and as guys are getting closer and growing, the trust is becoming, you can see the trust starting to happen,” Shrewsberry said. “Once you see that, once that starts to happen, now you start to become a really good team. I can see that trust now going from off the court to helping us on the court.”

As one of the captains on Shrewsberry’s squad, senior forward Seth Lundy has taken on a larger role as a leader in the box score and to his teammates. Lundy has recorded double-digit points in every game except for two and holds four 20-point performances, one of which came in the win against Michigan.

Lundy has echoed Shrewsberry’s messages to his teammates throughout the season and has followed in the footsteps of his coach by staying present in the moment, learning that family comes from every individual taking larger steps forward.

“He said, ‘You just want to be present, like think about how far we have come,’” Lundy said. “You know, a lot of freshmen had impactful minutes for us, and a lot of them have gotten better, and I know a lot of us have gotten better, too. Like some players' confidence got better, some players are more consistent this year, and I feel like everybody individually just took a step forward, ensuring that we just got to keep doing it as well.”

As another captain on the team, fifth-year guard Andrew Funk has brought experience and leadership to an already veteran family. The Warrington, Pennsylvania, native has let his talent and wisdom do the talking, posting six 20-point games while being a role model for a talented freshman corps.

Funk also echoed a continuous message from fellow fifth-year and captain Myles Dread, who has coined the phrase, “never too high, never too low.” In that message, the family remains consistent, something that Funk is trying to teach his teammates.

“The other thing is that we have a lot of really good guys who are willing to learn and willing to help, and that's gone both ways,” Funk said. “The freshmen have taught me probably just as much as I've taught them this whole year, and the same goes with the upperclassmen as well. So I think the other part of that is just having a great group of guys that know that that street goes two ways for sure.”

