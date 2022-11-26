Penn State had its own traditional Thanksgiving, where the players played chess, Connect 4, Spades, Uno and football along with, of course, eating a lot of food.

“Apparently, we ate too much food because we started like it,” Micah Shrewsberry said after the 70-57 win over Lafayette.

The Nittany Lions had a Thanksgiving hangover, apparently, and were down 19-12 in the first half to a 1-5 Lafayette team.

To calm the team down, Shrewsberry called a timeout and was very heated in the huddle.

“He was definitely not happy,” guard Jalen Pickett said. “He was telling us before the game that we had to bring our own energy. We were going to have to bring our own energy and cheer each other up. That is basically what he was saying. He was just being honest.”

Lafayette is known for coming out hot against teams and did so once again.

Pair that with Penn State’s slow start, and the Nittany Lions were on upset watch. Penn State was turning the ball over and missing shots, while Lafayette was splashing in basket after basket.

“They’ve really challenged everybody they’ve played early in the game,” Shrewsberry said. “I didn’t think we started particularly well. I didn’t think all five guys were locked in the way that we have been. You can tell that early on.”

The Leopards went on a pair of 7-0 runs with forward Leo Boyle scoring 10 points in the first eight minutes of the game.

Two of Boyles' 10 points early were from free throws, which Shrewsberry said was one of the problems during those first couple of minutes.

“We fouled him in the post and now he gets free throws,” Shrewsberry said. “Don’t let that be his first points. I didn’t think we were solid. If we were solid and they were scoring I got it, but I didn’t think we were solid. We weren’t boxing out defensively.”

Penn State had a wake-up call against a one-win team, so Shrewsberry wanted to use the timeout to regroup and get back to that offense that had been so strong the past six games.

“I like to save my timeouts to try and get two-for-ones and try to score at the end of the clock, but sometimes it's needed to call it early to refocus,” Shrewsberry said. “But, I thought we played well after that.”

After the timeout, Penn State’s Pickett drained a 3-pointer to end the scoring drought.

The 3-pointer was just the start for Penn State’s offense out of the timeout as the Nittany Lions poured on four more points.

The Nittany Lions' offense was broken up by two Boyle free throws, but after the two foul shots, Penn State guard Myles Dread hit a 3-pointer to give the Nittany Lions the lead 24-21.

From there, it was smooth sailing, and Shrewsberry said Penn State was finally looking like the team he sees every day in practice.

“We were really guarding,” Shrewsberry said. “We were moving the ball. We were playing the right way and kind of opened things up from there.”

A simple timeout was all that was needed to bounce the Thanksgiving hangover from the day before.

Penn State overcame the scare at the start of the game and rolled to pick up its sixth win of the season to advance to 6-1.

Pickett said the Nittany Lions just need to come out with more energy Friday, and will for Clemson on Tuesday.

“We’ve had really good starts, so I think our energy was a little down at the beginning,” Pickett said. “Maybe it was not having the students, but we’ll be ready for the next one.”

