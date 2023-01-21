In a full team effort, one that saw the Nittany Lions take down Nebraska by 11, Penn State relied on its cast of unsung heroes and a group of underclassmen who have begun to show their development.

While Penn State struggled in the first half, head coach Micah Shrewsberry looked up and down the bench for an answer, plugging in 11 different players in the opening frame to ignite a spark in his group.

One player that lit that flame and brought the energy off the bench was freshman guard Kanye Clary, a former ESPN 4-star recruit who has started to bring key contributions to Shrewsberry’s squad.

Clary was a pivotal force in the Nittany Lions 76-65 win over the Cornhuskers, logging a season high 19 minutes and while the Virginia Beach, Virginia, native posted only six points and three rebounds, the freshman made plays that transcend the box score, especially on the defensive end.

“There's only so many people that he can guard but we're asking him to guard everybody so he's got to look up and down that list and know what each guy is doing,” Shrewsberry said. “You know, it's gonna help him grow more and understand it, but he's gotta get his hands off people. I want him to guard people but he's got his hands off people so he's not getting hand check calls.”

While Clary has always been a proven and potent scorer at both Princess Ann High School and Massanutten Military Academy and reaching the 2,000 point mark in four seasons, Clary has found his role as a facilitator, finding shooters like fifth-year guard Myles Dread and senior forward Seth Lundy.

Clary’s confidence has been growing significantly on the floor, capitalizing on what the defense is giving him and using his speed to make plays. He credited Shrewsberry for his recent success on the offensive end.

“Coach Shrews does a good job of running different actions like ball closeouts,” Clary said. “I just try to get in the paint and just find the open man and just make the right play, whether it be scoring, passing or finishing the play if that’s what it is.”

In his 19 minutes of action, Clary committed just one turnover, playing a clean game and utilizing his high basketball IQ to make the right play. Clary has instantly adopted Shrewsberry’s style of play and despite going scoreless in games for two weeks, Clary has learned to love the process.

Going into a new program and learning under a new coach for the first time could lead to growing pains as the trust between newcomer and mentor develops. For Clary, this has been a beneficial process, one that he holds important to his own development.

“Since the moment I stepped on campus, me and coach Shrews have really seen eye to eye,” Clary said. “He's helped me grow in a lot of different aspects whether it’s on the court and even off the court and with moments like that, I just use it as a teaching moment and just try to not make the same mistake when I go back in.”

While Penn State holds one of the oldest and most experienced teams in the country, the leadership core has taken the unproven freshmen under their wing, teaching them the ropes in both games and practice.

Clary has been a key recipient of this tutelage, learning from fellow guards like fifth-years Jalen Pickett and Camren Wynter and with the coaching staff being a guiding force, Clary has learned to trust the people around him, knowing that their teaching will lead to success.

“Everybody on the team; the coaches, the players, they’ve all been helping me and just telling me like, just stay engaged,” Clary said. “I just look at the little things, just take what we are doing in practice to the game, I've been just trying to do that and I think tonight showed that.”

While many freshmen come to college raw in talent and undeveloped, Clary outlined the ways in which he can improve including being a more vocal presence on the floor and being engaged on the defensive end.

While in his fifth and final year of college basketball, guard Andrew Funk knows the trials and tribulations of being a freshman and indicated that even with highly-touted players like Clary, development takes time and patience is paramount.

“It's all about the learning curve and you know, Kanye can even talk about it too like they’re freshman, it's going to be a while and there's going to be a lot of ups and downs,” Clary said. “I remember my freshman year I had way more downs than ups and that’s going to happen”

