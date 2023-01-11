Penn State hadn’t lost two straight games all season, but after a road loss to Michigan and a loss to No. 1 Purdue, Micah Shrewsberry’s team had to go back to the drawing board before a face-off with Indiana.

The Nittany Lions weren’t alone, as the Hoosiers were also struggling and facing potentially three-straight losses.

In the past two games, Penn State didn’t get steamrolled and was up or made it close heading into the locker room. Its problem was finishing games and in the 85-66 win against Indiana, Penn State showed improvement.

Nittany Lion forward Seth Lundy, who led all scorers with 25 points, said the focus during practice wasn’t entirely on finishing games, too.

“The past two games we just started off the second half bad,” Lundy said. “Against Michigan and Purdue, we let our foot off the gas. Both teams came back within the first 4-8 minutes. That was really a focus right there. We just turned up in the second half like we were the team that was down. When you do that, you have a different mentality.”

Out of the half, with Penn State leading 37-26, Indiana scored eight straight points. It looked like history would repeat itself again, but this time the Nittany Lions turned it up.

Penn State was hot in the first half, scoring 37 points. In the second half, the Nittany Lions were even hotter, racking up 48 points.

Lundy said the practices leading up to the game have been as difficult as summer workouts, even though Shrewsberry said the practices “weren’t that bad.”

“He’s been really hard on us, but that’s who we are, though,” Lundy said. “We’re a gritty team. When we share the ball offensively, that’s when we play our best. These past couple of days we have been trusting each other defensively. You have to trust your brothers that they’re going to rotate for you. We did that. The work showed.”

Penn State has let up 82 total points in the second half the past two games compared to only 73 in the first half. The Nittany Lions' two most points allowed in a loss, other than the overtime loss to Clemson, have come in the past two games.

Shrewsberry said a point of emphasis in practice has been working on cleaning up the defense.

“You guys know that I love looking at KenPom,” Shrewsberry said. “Every day, I look at KenPom and I just see our defense rankings just falling freely from the sky. We talk about things that are unacceptable — that’s unacceptable.”

Shrewsberry said in the past two games Penn State hadn’t been guarding as well as it did earlier in the season. When the team guards well, the offense plays off of that.

“We had to get back to being physical,” Shrewsberry said. “We’ve been playing through our offense, right? If you get a stop, you deserve to make a shot. If we deserved the next shot, [it was] because of how we were guarding.”

Penn State’s second-half defense still needs some work, but the offense did enough to carry the load and pull off the dominant win over Indiana.

Other than working on the defense, Shrewsberry watched film on himself to make sure he was doing the right thing.

“I just look like an idiot out there,” Shrewsberry said. “I’m not helping my team. I’m not helping those guys on what they need. I need to help them through certain moments”

The second-year head coach received a technical foul against Purdue.

Shrewsberry’s staff has been helping him with his coaching and keeping him in check when he goes “haywire.” He said his attitude on the bench mimics the play of his players.

“If I’m stressed, they’re stressed,” Shrewsberry said. “Whether they like it or not. If I’m loose, then they’re loose. When the games are over I gotta be better. I gotta coach our guys. I gotta help these guys. They deserve it, man. They’re busting their tails every single day to be good and they deserve it.”

With Shrewsberry looking at himself in the mirror and the captains of the team having a meeting, according to Lundy, Penn State is back on track after back-to-back losses. It’ll be tested right away, facing No. 18 Wisconsin on the road Tuesday.

“We have an older team,” Lundy said. “We knew that was unacceptable the past couple of games. Once we do it everybody else follows.”

