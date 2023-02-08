In a game full of high stakes, Penn State was unable to bounce back against the Badgers, extending its losing streak to three consecutive games in a crucial Big Ten contest.

While dropping to 14-10 and 5-8 in Big Ten play, the Nittany Lions also continued another losing streak, dropping their fifth straight game to Wisconsin, expanding a streak dating back over two years in a heartbreaking 79-74 defeat.

The blue and white trailed for most of the first half and was unable to respond to repeated buckets by the Badgers as poor shooting from long range drowned the Nittany Lions in the first half.

Despite cutting the Wisconsin lead to less than four multiple times, tying it with less than 30 seconds to play and even taking a two point lead, Penn State was unable to surpass the hungry Badgers as Micah Shrewsberry’s squad shot 9-23 from 3-point range and 29-59 from the field.

Despite the first half struggles, Wisconsin was able to capitalize on its chances as senior forward Tyler Wahl and sophomore guard Chucky Hepburn led the charge for the Badgers who extended their record to 14-9 with the win.

It was a strong performance from fifth-year guard Camren Wynter who posted double-digit points for the first time since Jan. 1 against Iowa. Fifth-year guard Jalen Pickett also put together a strong performance with 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

It was a physical defensive battle in the early going with both squads making it difficult to capitalize on the pick-and-roll game. At the 12:36 mark the Nittany Lions trailed 11-10 after a strong finish by freshman guard Kanye Clary.

With the defensive clash continuing throughout the first half, the Badgers made it difficult on the Nittany Lions' most potent scorer in Pickett, who was held scoreless with 7:14 to play in the first half. At that point, Penn State found itself down 22-18 with Wisconsin using a balanced offensive approach.

Despite averaging a career low 7.6 points per game heading into the matchup with Wisconsin, Wynter dialed up the aggressiveness and brought Penn State within three in the closing stages of the first half, tallying eight points with 3:33 to play, his highest such mark since he posted eight for the entire game on Jan. 11 against Indiana.

It was a struggle for the rest of the half for the Nittany Lions, who closed out the opening frame 2-9 from beyond the arc, trailing 35-29 at the break as Wahl and freshman guard Connor Essegian both posted 10 points.

In the early stages of the second half, Wynter picked up where he left off, taking it to the rim with authority and cashing in. Pickett also turned up the aggressiveness, going to his bread and butter of attacking smaller players and cutting the Badgers lead to 44-40 with 14:15 to play.

With Penn State building up some momentum throughout the middle stages of the second half and getting to the line more often, the Nittany Lions were able to cut the lead to two before a 3-pointer by Hepburn silenced the BJC faithful, putting the Badgers up 50-45.

Penn State was not to be silenced for very long as key stops on the defensive end were driving the offense. Pickett began to find his groove again and after an easy lay in by fifth-year senior Myles Dread, the Nittany Lions and Badgers were knotted at 56-56 with 6:05 to play.

Lundy finally put the Nittany Lions ahead with a big time 3-pointer with 4:18 to play, giving the Nittany Lions its largest lead of the game since the score was 8-5. Hepburn answered less than a minute later, draining a long 3-pointer to put the Badgers back in the lead.

As both teams traded buckets in the final two minutes, Hepburn and Lundy traded a pair of tightly contested 3-pointers, sending the game to overtime with the game tied 68-68.

Wisconsin barrelled ahead in the overtime period as a pair of clutch layups from Steven Crowl and Max Klesmit gave the Badgers the edge and a hard-fought win.

