Penn State is off to its hottest start since 2019 with a 6-1 record early in the 2022-23 season.

The Nittany Lions look to continue that hot streak with another trip down south to take on Clemson in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Last year was Micah Shrewsberry’s first experience with the challenge, which ended in a loss to Miami, who made a run in the NCAA Tournament.

Penn State is the underdog once again this year.

“We have to do our part,” Micah Shrewsberry said. “We didn’t get it done last year against Miami. We need to go on the road and help our league.”

The Tigers had a couple of cakewalk games with wins over The Citadel, Cal and SC Upstate, but were stumped in the second game of the season against South Carolina. Their other loss was against Big Ten foe Iowa, which was a close game that they lost by only three.

The matchup with the Big Ten squad was far from easy, as the Hawkeyes are the defending Big Ten Champions and received 31 votes in this week’s AP Poll.

Clemson’s main strength is its offense, led by junior guard Chase Hunter, who leads the team in scoring, averaging 16.6 points per game this season.

“They have a really good guard, Chase Hunter,” Shrewsberry said. “He is a guy that can attack out of pick-and-roll situations with the ball in his hand.”

Shrewsberry said Penn State’s going to need someone to step up and guard him.

However, it’s not a one-man show. His supporting cast includes forward Hunter Tyson and guard Brevin Galloway, who are right there with him in terms of scoring.

Tyson was a staple in the lineup last year for the Tigers, and at 6-foot-8, he leads the Tigers with 8.7 rebounds per game.

The graduate player should test Penn State’s freshman forward Kebba Njie on the glass, who’s had his ups and downs as of late.

Hunter also has junior center PJ Hall to help out, who’s been recovering from an injury. Hall averaged 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds last season.

“He’s an All-ACC guy,” Shrewsberry said. “He’s a guy that is a go-to guy for them.”

Like Penn State, Clemson hits the 3-pointer at a high rate, shooting an ACC second-best 3-point field goal percentage, at 37.5%.

The 37.5% is a lot less than what Penn State’s been hitting as of late at 42.2%, so Penn State has the upper hand in the deep-ball department.

Penn State needs to lock up Hunter behind the arc, as he shoots 60% from deep, third-best in the NCAA.

There’s a common ground in terms of previous matchups between the two — with both squads already gathering a win against Loyola Maryland.

Penn State’s stint with the Greyhounds was its second game of the season, a game the unit scored its second-most points in with 90. The blue and white did let up 65 points to Loyola Maryland, while defense was an area where Clemson excelled.

The Tigers only allowed the Greyhounds to drop 41 points and managed to score 72 points of their own.

Penn State’s offense performed above Clemson’s, but the defense fell far short of it.

Penn State and Clemson seem to be evenly matched, with both offenses scoring around the same points per game and the defenses allowing similar points per game. In all likelihood, the game will come down to Penn State’s toughness on the road.

