With new jerseys, new faces and a new student section placed behind the teams’ benches, Penn State was all things novel in its 93-68 season opening victory over Winthrop on Monday night.

Taking the floor initially with a small-ball lineup consisting of Jalen Pickett, Cameron Wynter, Andrew Funk, Seth Lundy and Caleb Dorsey, it looked like the Nittany Lions were back in their “gritty, not pretty” mentality from a season ago.

While the grit remained, Penn State scored in bunches, shooting 54% from the field, hitting on a combined 18 threes, breaking the program’s record of 15, which was set last year.

Pickett was already the Nittany Lions’ leading scorer a season ago, but he was much more efficient and well-rounded Monday night, reaffirming Micah Shrewsberry’s comments last month when he told the media Pickett “is a totally different player.”

“He’s shot the ball better,” Shrewsberry said in October. “I think just as his overall confidence as a player is starting to come back.”

Pickett started hot from the field and never slowed down, leading all scorers with 23 points, hitting nine of 14 shot attempts, including three makes from deep.

Right beside him in the shooting clinic was Funk, a Bucknell transfer, who tallied 22 points in his Penn State debut, making himself known as a lethal threat from behind the arc, hitting six of 10 three-point attempts.

“[Funk] does great things,” Shrewsberry said postgame. “He executes sets, he gets open and finds threes in transition and our guys do a great job of finding him in transition. That just opens up the court for everyone.”

If Monday night said anything, it’s that the Nittany Lions played their best brand of basketball when Pickett and Funk were both on the floor, donning plus-35 and plus-36 in the plus-minus category, respectively.

“I better not take them out at the same time,” Shrewsberry said. “That’d be a mistake on my part.”

A major question mark entering the season tipoff was just how much, if at all, Shrewsberry would play his group of freshmen, a part of the highest-graded recruiting class in program history.

Led by 10 minutes from former 4-star center Kebba Njie — Penn State’s highest-rated recruit since Tony Carr in 2016 — Shrewsberry seldom played the majority of his freshmen class Monday night.

While forward Evan Mahaffey, point guard Kanye Clary briefly and Jameel Brown saw the floor, it was Njie who carried the bulk of the work among the five freshmen, tallying four points on two of three shooting, two rebounds and a block.

“I felt like they had a little bit of nerves but that's expected with the first game,” Pickett said of the freshmen postgame. “I feel like they’re taking the right steps forward. It was their first game, so we got one on Thursday. I think they'll make the right strides.”

When Shrewsberry paired Njie with Lundy — one of the Big Ten’s best perimeter defenders last season — it made for a nice one-two punch on the defensive end, especially considering the Nittany Lions’ lack of size in the frontcourt.

Making his first career start after appearing in just _ games a year ago, Dorsey struggled to contain Winthrop stretch-forward Kelton Talford, who tallied 18 points on eight of 10 shooting.

Dorsey did have himself a day on the glass, pulling down six rebounds — two of which came on the offensive end — but it’s unclear what his future within the starting lineup will hold.

“They were testing us on the glass and I thought our guys did a good job of boxing out,” Shrewsberry said. “It helps to have old guys.”

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE