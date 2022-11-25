Following a three-game series at the Charleston Classic, Penn State returned to the Bryce Jordan Center for its first home game in 11 days, defeating Lafayette 70-57.

In a game that looked like a “gimme” leading to tipoff, the Nittany Lions struggled early on to keep the game close until the end of the first half. From there, it was a blowout.

“We got a chance to be together as a team and celebrate and just be together,” Shrewsberry said. “It was a lot of stuff going on… and apparently we ate too much food because we started like that.”

Led by 18 points from Jalen Pickett, Penn State ultimately pulled away, moving the Nittany Lions to 6-1 before hitting the road once again to take on Clemson as a part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday.

Having scored double-digit point totals in five of Penn State’s seven games thus far, Pickett has been about as consistent as one can be through the early portion of the season.

With eight assists and six rebounds, Pickett continued to shine as an all-around threat as well, following up on his 16-point, 11-rebound double-double against Colorado State on Sunday.

Seth Lundy, who was right behind Pickett with 15 points, has now scored in double-digits in six of seven games.

Micah Shrewsberry has consistently spoken highly of his team’s shooting ability, a major improvement from last season.

Against Lafayette, the Nittany Lions shot the ball at a high percentage once again, hitting 48% of its attempts from the field.

“We get a lot of threes in transition,” Shrewsberry said. “We get a lot of threes from post ups now. If Pickett’s in the post now and people are over helping, he's kicking it out. We're getting threes out of picking rolls.”

With 11 of 27 makes from beyond the arc on Friday, Penn State built on its already nation-leading 3-point make total, now at 86 on the year.

While the Nittany Lions have shot the ball better than almost any team in the country this year, it’s been a completely different story on the glass.

Already at the bottom of the Big Ten in rebounds per game prior to tipoff, Penn State was out-rebounded 40-32 by a relatively small Lafayette squad.

“You got to think about it… how many guys you send to the glass, because if we get it, we’re getting a three on the other end,” Shrewsberry said postgame. “We might not make it, but we’re getting one if you’re not back and set.”

Lack of presence in the paint has slid against teams like Lafayette but it’ll likely be challenging for the Nittany Lions to win games consistently once they begin their Big Ten schedule.

“I’m pleased with our effort and now we gotta keep getting better because we got a good stretch of games coming up,” Shrewsberry said.

