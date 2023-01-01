In hopes to open the bulk of Big Ten play on a high note, Penn State got the job done in its home matchup with Iowa, defeating the Hawkeyes 83-79.

Three days removed from what was a lackluster offensive performance against Delaware State on Thursday, the Nittany Lions turned it around Sunday evening and shot the roof off the Bryce Jordan Center.

Led by Jalen Pickett’s 24 points — the most he’s scored over his two seasons at Penn State — the Nittany Lions got hot early and never settled, shooting 63% from the field and 60% from beyond the 3-point line.

With such a consistent rate on the offensive end, Iowa struggled to keep up in the scoring column, especially when it was forced to shoot more from deep to match the Nittany Lions’ display.

Last year’s Hawkeye team was all about Keegan Murray, but since he turned pro, they’ve lost the same offensive efficiency that’s been present over the last few seasons.

Now led by Keegan’s brother, Kris, Iowa’s lack of a diverse group of scorers was overtly present in its trip to University Park, despite Kris being one of the nation’s top forwards.

With 32 points, Kris continued to do what he’s done over the course of the 2022-23 season, but Penn State did a good job at halting the rest of the Hawkeyes, keeping them to a rough 44% from the field and 28% from deep.

After entering the program as the 2022 recruiting class’s top recruit, Kebba Njie has played more than most freshmen on roster, starting since the early portion of the season.

With four quick fouls however, Njie’s night ended very early on after just seven minutes of play.

In his absence, fellow freshman Evan Mahaffey used his lengthy frame to his advantage and held down the frontcourt for the majority of the game.

While Mahaffey’s six points, three rebounds and two assists may not seem like much, he demonstrated his improved on the offensive end with smart shot selection and ball movement.

Mahaffey also played a major role on defense, stealing the ball once and blocking two shots in 17 minutes of play.

The Nittany Lions now move to 11-3 on the year and 2-1 in Big Ten play, following up on their blowout win over formerly No. 16 Illinois.

It’s been weeks since Penn State received a vote in the AP Top 25, but with its fifth straight win, momentum could soon build for a push to put the Nittany Lions in the rankings.

Contrary to the Nittany Lions five-game win streak, Iowa now falls to 8-6 on a three-game losing streak, following up on its recent 16-point loss to Nebraska.

