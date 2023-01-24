After securing a gritty and resilient 76-65 win over Nebraska in front of the largest home crowd thus far, Penn State’s Big Ten gauntlet carries on with Rutgers and Michigan on the horizon.

The Nittany Lions are set to travel to Piscataway, New Jersey, to take on the Scarlet Knights at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday before returning home to take on the Wolverines at noon on Sunday in the annual THON game.

It was a game of redemption for fifth-year guard and Bucknell transfer Andrew Funk, who posted a season-high 23 points on 8-13 shooting from the field. Funk has been one of the focal points of the offense, tallying at least 16 points in his last three contests.

In the week ahead, the blue and white will not only rely on Funk to score, but the big men in the paint to try and stifle a dominant rebounding attack that both Rutgers and Michigan possess.

While Rutgers ranks 30th nationally in offensive rebounds per game with 12.63 and Michigan places tied for 18th in defensive rebounds per game with 28.11, it will take a full team effort to eliminate second-chance points and stay aggressive in pursuit of the ball.

Rutgers

When the Nittany Lions and Scarlet Knights match up on Tuesday, it will be the latter who are looking to bounce back after a 13-point loss to Michigan State on the road, ending a brief win streak that put Rutgers in the AP top 25 before dropping out of the rankings Monday.

Despite the loss, Steve Pikiell’s group has proven to be one of the best defensive units in the country, ranking fifth nationally in scoring defense, while allowing only 57.6 points per game, a mark taking Rutgers to a 13-6 record

For Penn State, which scores 74.6 points per game, it’ll be tasked with an aggressive defense that gets into passing lanes and makes even the most talented offensive players uncomfortable. The Scarlet Knights rank sixth nationally in field goal percentage defense, holding opponents to a 37.66% mark.

Senior guard Cam Spencer has fully embodied that style of play, ranking seventh in the nation in steals per game with 2.56 and leading his squad to tied for eighth nationally in that same statistic. The Loyola Maryland transfer also leads Rutgers in scoring and assists, averaging 13.6 points per game and 70 assists.

The Nittany Lions will also be tasked with taking on one of the best rebounders and shot blockers in the country with preseason 6-foot-11 All-Big Ten junior center Clifford Omoruyi. While leading the country last season in dunks, Omoruyi matches his 13.2 points per game with 10.2 rebounds per game, a mark that ranks 14th nationally.

While Omoruyi leads the squad with 37 blocks, fifth-year guard Caleb McConnell returns to the Scarlet Knights as last season's Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. The Jacksonville, Florida, native is posting a career best 9.9 points per game with 34 steals.

Another key veteran for Pikiell is senior guard Paul Mulcahy, who has been a key facilitator for the Scarlet Knights. Coming off a 12-point performance in the last matchup against Michigan State, the Bayonne, New Jersey, native is averaging 8.8 points per game with 62 assists.

Michigan

The Nittany Lions will look for revenge in its Sunday matinee against Michigan, following a 79-69 loss in Ann Arbor, Michigan, back on Jan. 4.

In that losing effort, fifth-year guard Jalen Pickett led the way with 26 points, but after an atypical 1-8 performance from 3-point range from Funk and four players in double figures for Michigan, the Nittany Lions fell to the Wolverines.

With a mix of young talent and experienced veterans, Juwan Howard’s group is disciplined with the basketball, ranking ninth nationally in fewest turnovers per game with 10.1, a key matchup to watch as Penn State is first in that category.

With an 11-8 overall record, Michigan is led by unanimous preseason All-Big Ten selection and 7-foot-1 junior center Hunter Dickinson, who’s averaging 18.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game on 57.1% shooting from the field. The Alexandria, Virginia, native also leads the Wolverines in blocks with 33.

While Juwan Howard leads the group on the sidelines, his son, Jett Howard, is a leader on the floor as a 6-foot-8 combo guard and has provided an instant spark as a freshman. Despite leading Sunday’s matchup against Minnesota early and sitting on the bench with a boot on his right foot, Howard is averaging 14.6 points per game with 47 assists.

Michigan’s young nucleus is also led by freshman guard Dug McDaniel and sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin who rank first and second on the team in assists, respectively. Bufkin is an effective shooter at 45.7% from the field, and McDaniel is a defensive threat with 23 steals.

Penn State will need to match the talent Rutgers and Michigan possess and stick to its strengths to come away with two crucial wins.

