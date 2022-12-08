Penn State went blow for blow with Michigan State up until around halfway through the second half when the home team couldn't get anything to go.

The blue and white’s shooting hasn’t been a detractor all season, especially from 3-point-range, but Wednesday night in the 67-58 loss to the Spartans it was the problem.

Penn State shot 34.5% from the floor and a season-worst 29.6% on its money shot, the 3-pointer.

In coach Micah Shrewsberry’s eyes, the 3-point shots Penn State took weren’t all bad looks.

“There were a couple that I thought were rushed or quick I’d love to have back,” Shrewsberry said. “We are going to watch that tomorrow, and we are going to learn from it.”

Penn State’s go-to shooter all season has been fifth-year guard Jalen Pickett, who facilitates the offense and is the playmaker on the team.

He had his way in the paint, but couldn’t finish like he has been all season.

“He’s backing guys to like the concession stand,” Shrewsberry said. “You gotta make them. It’s a make or miss game. Some days he normally makes it — he just missed it. Sometimes that’s the game when you can ball in the paint.”

Pickett still had a double-double with 13 points and 17 rebounds, while nearly registering his second triple-double of the season with eight assists.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo had high praise for the preseason all-conference guard, saying he was one of the key players the green and white schemed for.

Izzo drew up his defense to put guard A.J. Hoggard one-on-one with Pickett, which is different from the type of treatment Pickett has received all season — as he’s doubled most of the time in the paint.

“We tried not to double with any of our wings onto Pickett,” Izzo said. “We deserve some credit because we did a good job. They missed a couple of really good shots if I was to be honest. I thought we did a decent job of staying home most of the time. It's hard to do because they get a lot of movement in their offense.”

Postgame, as the facilitator on the floor, Pickett took most of the blame for some of Penn State’s shooting struggles.

He said there were a couple of times where he should’ve dished it off to someone, like guard Myles Dread despite his struggles, instead of taking the shot. Pickett also mentioned guard Andrew Funk was another guy who should’ve gotten the ball to more because he’s the type of player who needs to make one to get rolling.

“I got to find [Funk] earlier to try and get his confidence going,” Pickett said. “I will be better at that.”

Penn State started off really hot shooting the ball and jumped out to a 16-6 to start the game, but then the Nittany Lions fell apart a little defensively.

“I felt like when we were making shots at the beginning we were guarding better,” Pickett said. “We had more energy. As they started to come back we didn’t make shots, we felt like the energy shifted.”

The energy shifted in the way of Michigan State and the Spartans took care of business to hand Penn State its first loss at home.

The Nittany Lions shooting problems will need to be fixed fast as they’re set to take on No. 17 Illinois on Saturday.

Penn State found good looks throughout the loss but very little was falling.

“I don’t think we played particularly good offensively the way we need to,” Shrewsberry said. “But, they are a good defensive team.”

