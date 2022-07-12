With the offseason in full swing, Penn State athletes have the opportunity to partake in different activities, including sports, they may not indulge in during the season.

Some Nittany Lions have the tools to stand out in different games, even though it’ll probably never happen.

Here are five athletes who have the right attributes, size and athleticism to possibly succeed at another sport.

Toby Ezeonu (men’s volleyball) — Basketball

Toby Ezeonu is coming off of a monster season on the volleyball court, leading the nation with a .528 hitting percentage in 2022.

At 6-foot-7, Ezeonu would add some needed height and size to the blue and white basketball squad.

The middle blocker could get up and grab rebounds on both ends of the court with ease, while spreading the floor in the frontcourt.

Ezeonu could also translate his blocking skills from one court to another, playing a stretch-four role and protecting around the basket from the paint for Micah Shrewsberry’s team.

Liam Souliere (men’s hockey) — Lacrosse

Liam Souliere posted a save percentage of .905 in the 15 games he played in 2021-22, which makes him a great candidate to take his skills from the ice to the field.

Souliere could use his stellar hand-eye coordination as a goalkeeper to help fuel his stout net presence in front of a lacrosse goal.

The Canadian goaltender would likely be a welcome addition to back up a Nittany Lion defense that struggled last year.

If Souliere was able to keep his goals allowed average of just 2.88 intact once on the lacrosse field, he would be a shoo-in for nationwide honors.

Travis Luensmann (baseball) — Football

It would be interesting to see how well Penn State’s top strikeout pitcher fares on the gridiron.

Travis Luensmann, who had an ERA of 4.52 for the blue and white in 2022, would join an already loaded quarterback room and hope to show off his right arm in Beaver Stadium.

Measuring at 6-foot-6, Luensmann would easily see over defenses and be very difficult to bring to the ground at 234 pounds.

The standout starter should also be able to make the deep throws downfield as well as fit the ball in tight gaps with his accuracy and speed.

Will Peden (men’s lacrosse) — Basketball

While he may be a bit undersized to play college hoops, 5-foot-11 Will Peden would still be a difference-maker if his playstyle translated from the lacrosse field.

Peden, who led his team in assists in 2022, would get guys, such as Seth Lundy, Myles Dread and Jalen Pickett, open looks all over the court with his dime-dropping abilities.

The shifty attackman would sneak around defenders and find the rim, which would help him to average close to a double-double.

With the departure of Sam Sessoms, Penn State could use another good ball distributor alongside Pickett.

Roman Bravo-Young (wrestling) — Rugby

While Roman Bravo-Young may be a bit undersized, wrestling at 133 pounds, there is no doubt he has the strength and skill to make an impact in a sport like rugby.

Similar to how he is on the mat, defenders would have a tough time trying to bring down Bravo-Young on the field.

The future fifth-year’s takedown ability is really what would set him apart on a rugby field, as he could use his polished wrestling form and natural athleticism to bring opponents to the ground easily.

If the two-time national champion translated even half of his skill from the mat to the field, he would help the squad compete for titles right away.

Seth Lundy (men’s basketball) — Football

At a height of 6-foot-6, Seth Lundy would be a great addition to the Nittany Lions’ tight end room.

The Penn State hooper would use his tall frame and athletic ability to get up over defenders to win the 50/50 deep balls downfield.

While he may need to increase his weight of 221 pounds, Lundy could still translate his strong defensive presence from the court onto the field when asked to block defenders.

With his size and speed, Lundy would be a big target for quarterback Sean Clifford to hit on Saturdays.

