With Year 2 of the Micah Shrewsberry era on the horizon, Penn State starts its march to March with a pair of quality opponents.

Shrewsberry is looking to improve upon the team’s 14-17 season from last year that included a run to the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. However, a better start to this season is key as the Nittany Lions tallied a 5-3 nonconference record that featured losses to UMass, Miami and LSU.

With the blue and white set to host Winthrop and Loyola Maryland, Shrewsberry’s squad will be challenged early by nonconference foes, as Winthrop has been a model of consistency in the mid-major ranks.

“It doesn't matter who comes through there, doesn't matter who the coach is; they find a way to be really good,” Shrewsberry said. “They find their way to either getting into the tournament or being on the verge of getting into the tournament and they have some older guys that are established.”

During his six-year tenure with the Boston Celtics, Shrewsberry’s connection with Jaylen Brown was strong during his development in the NBA, allowing Shrewsberry to apply Brown’s message of “the energy is about to shift” to the work ethic of his team from top to bottom.

“They love to work and they love to learn,” Shrewsberry said. “They want to get better, then they all push each other… it's like a coach's dream of what you're looking for.”

Winthrop

It will be a battle of second-year head coaches at the Bryce Jordan Center on Monday night as Mark Prosser’s 23-9 Eagles finished second in the Big South, dropping the championship game to Longwood.

Prosser created immediate momentum for the Eagles, generating the most wins for a first-year coach in Big South history.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams as Winthrop’s potent offense can create challenges for even physical defenses like Penn State’s, after averaging 75.2 points per game last season.

Despite Longwood being selected as the overwhelming favorite to repeat as champions in the Big South, Winthrop was chosen to finish second, and senior forward Cory Hightower headlines a talented roster that can score in bunches.

Hightower averaged 11.8 points and 5.5 rebounds last season and was chosen to the preseason All-Big South first team. Hightower has big shoes to fill as D.J. Burns Jr, the 2021-22 Big South Player of the Year, transferred to NC State for his final year.

Winthrop isn’t led by a one-man show and features a supporting cast of talent that can shoot the ball and rebound aggressively. Junior forward Kelton Talford is one of those key returners, putting up 8.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game with 18 blocks last year.

While the front court is anchored by Hightower and Talford, the backcourt will be held down by Lamar transfer junior guard Kasen Harrison, who averaged 10.7 points as a sophomore, it lost graduate student guard Micheal Anumba, who averaged 7.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, to an Achilles tear in late October.

Much like Penn State, Winthrop will display a young core as the Eagles brought in five freshmen.

Loyola Maryland

The blue and white will face off with another out-of-conference opponent Thursday evening at home.

With Colgate reigning as champion in the Patriot League, it will be a tough climb for fifth-year coach Tavaras Hardy whose team was selected to finish sixth in the preseason poll.

Coming off a very similar year in terms of record to Penn State, the Greyhounds finished last season 14-16 with a 8-10 conference record and a first round exit in the Patriot League Tournament to third-seeded Boston.

Despite losing top-scorer Cam Spencer to Rutgers through the transfer portal, Hardy retains the next four highest scorers including graduate student guard Jaylin Andrews, who averaged 13.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 40.3% from the field.

Adding to the veteran scoring presence is another fifth-year guard. Kenneth Jones ranks top 10 in both three-pointers made and three-point field goal percentage in program history. The Hillside, New Jersey, native averaged 8.9 points per game last season with a 36.4% from outside the arc.

Following Andrews and Jones are a pair of Serbian brothers who both stand at 6-foot-10, a size that could pose challenges for Penn State. Despite only averaging 5.8 points per game with a 40.1 field goal percentage a season ago, Milos Ilic’s presence in the paint could impact players like Nittany Lion freshman big Kebba Njie.

As the Ilic brothers head into their sophomore season with the Greyhounds, Veljko is looking to improve upon a productive year off the bench, after falling just short of his brother’s mark with 5.7 points per game but surpassing the 55.1% field-goal percentage.

Penn State will have to match the size and athleticism of both Winthrop and Loyola Maryland and establish its style of play from the opening tip to control the game and pick up two wins.

