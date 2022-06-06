Penn State will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX on June 23.

The event dubbed a "Roar & Rally" will kick off with a one-mile walk — starting at the We Are Statue and ending at Old Main.

This June we will celebrate #50YearsofTitleIX with our very first Roar & Rally! 🦁 Click the link below to learn how to register! #WeAre #PennState — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) June 6, 2022

Title IX was signed into law by President Richard Nixon as part of the Education Amendments of 1972.

The Roar and Rally will also showcase the launch of the Penn State Women's Athletic Endowment in support of women's athletics.

