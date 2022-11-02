Penn State got back to its winning ways against Maryland.

In a Wednesday night showdown with the Terrapins, the No. 15 Nittany Lions showed a balanced approach offensively, staying in rhythm to create offense in a variety of different ways.

With the national leader in blocks, middle blocker Rainelle Jones, inactive for Maryland, the Nittany Lions attacked open holes in the defense and picked up the win at Rec Hall.

Even without Jones, Maryland did not make it easy on the blue and white early in Set 1. However, with the score knotted at 9-8 Penn State, freshman libero and defensive specialist Gillian Grimes provided some aggressive serving, going right at the Terrapins to give Penn State a 13-8 lead.

With the Nittany Lions looking to continue their momentum during the middle stages of the first set, middle blockers Allie Holland and Katie Clark began to find a rhythm, powering home kills to give Penn State a 16-12 lead.

Despite controlling most of the momentum, Maryland would not go away without a fight, forcing a timeout from coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley with the blue and white leading 17-15.

Out of the timeout, the Terrapins continued to play well and used a 4-0 scoring run to take a 19-18 lead.

In the closing stages of Set 1, the blue and white began to tighten its presence at the net, capitalizing off a double block from senior Zoe Weatherington and Holland and some untimely errors from Maryland to win the set 25-21.

Much like the early stages of Set 1, Penn State and Maryland were locked in a tight affair in Set 2, but after a towering kill from sophomore outside hitter Anjelina Starck the Nittany Lions led 10-8.

From there, the blue and white began to hit its stride as a service ace from sophomore libero and defensive specialist Cassie Kuerschen set the tone for a 8-3 scoring run that included kills from Weatherington and freshman Alexa Markley while extending the lead to 17-11.

With the Terrapins down six, they were forced to use a timeout and responded immediately to coach and former Penn State assistant Adam Hughes. Out of the break, Maryland went on a run of its own, clawing back into the set and using a 7-1 scoring streak to close the gap to 19-17.

The Nittany Lions stemmed the tide of the Terrapins comeback and closed the set on a 5-1 scoring run that included a pair of kills from Clark, taking a 2-0 set lead in the match.

In Set 3, neither team grabbed the early momentum as both teams made the most of their chances at the net. Despite Clark firing a pair of lasers onto the Maryland side, the two teams were tied at 11-11.

In addition to their aggressive serving, Maryland continued to attack one-on-one situations and blockers sliding late to their pins to hold a 4-1 scoring run and take a 15-13 lead in the middle stages of the set.

With Penn State looking for some momentum, the Terrapins stifled any chance for a run, tightening its blocks and utilizing a pair of kills from freshman outside hitter Laila Ivey to extend its lead to 19-15 over the Nittany Lions.

The blue and white fought its way back into the set, cutting the Maryland lead to 23-21 after Weatherington’s 10th kill of the match. However, the Terrapins picked up the final two points of the set to win 25-21 and force a fourth set.

In the pivotal Set 4, Clark and Holland continued to lead the way for Penn State as the pair tallied a kill each, contributing to the early 11-10 lead.

After trailing 12-11, the Nittany Lions found their groove, capitalizing off key digs from the back row to set up the offense and after kills from Starck and Holland, the blue and white took a 15-12 lead.

The momentum swings continued throughout the set as Holland’s 13th kill of the match gave Penn State a 20-19 lead.

With the Terrapins threatening a comeback at any moment, the Nittany Lions needed to close the match as a Kashana Williams kill forced a Maryland timeout with the score 23-21. After a service ace from Holland and a hitting error, Penn State won the set 25-21 and the match 3-1.

