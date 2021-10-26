For as long as she can remember, Penn State has been a central figure in Alissa Bonsall’s life.

Both her parents attended Penn State, as did her older sister. Her family is blue and white through and through.

So when she took her recruitment visit to Happy Valley, there wasn’t much to think about.

Penn State was the place she wanted to be.

Bonsall, a Connecticut native, has always loved gymnastics, but it wasn’t until middle school where she really set her eyes on competing in college.

From that moment, the idea of getting to compete for a Division I team was one of the core motivators for Bonsall.

Almost 10 years later, the graduate student is now preparing for her final season at Penn State, taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to athletes by the NCAA.

Bonsall has been a contributor and a fixture in the starting lineup ever since she stepped on campus, and in the last four years, she’s learned a lot.

“I was trying to be so perfect my freshman year while trying to adapt to college,” Bonsall told The Daily Collegian. “Living by myself, not having my family nearby, my day-to-day life became very anxiety filled.”

Now that she’s older and has been able to gain perspective on her early days, Bonsall has been able to turn that adversity into lessons for the underclassmen on the team, telling them to live in the moment.

“You aren’t going to get this date back,” Bonsall said. “There’s no need to stress about the future or the past when they’re out of your control. Move on, grow and be confident in yourself.”

Coach Sarah Brown said Bonsall’s leadership is the area she has seen the most growth from the gymnast since Brown has been with the program.

If she notices someone having a rough day, Bonsall said she will make sure she says something to them.

To Bonsall, it’s important to check in on the younger gymnasts too, so they know the upperclassmen have their back.

Brown and Bonsall have been together since the beginning at Penn State, with Brown’s first year as coach aligning with Bonsall’s freshman season.

“It’s really difficult for me to feel like we’re going into year five, and this will for sure be her last year,” Brown told the Collegian. “I just feel like both of our careers have kind of grown together.”

Bonsall said she has also noticed the growth she and Brown have had together, adding Brown is a person she can go to whether it has to do with gymnastics or something in Bonsall’s personal life.

“For me to have watched her from a talented and green freshman, all the way to this incredibly mature and calm, poised, competitive fifth-year senior is just unbelievable,” Brown said.

Assistant coach Rachel Inniss had a different perspective. Inniss joined the staff in October 2020, and right away, she could tell how critical of a role Bonsall played on the team.

Inniss said Bonsall was constantly going out of her way to make sure Inniss felt comfortable in her new job.

“I think that she even sometimes will absorb the feelings and emotions of other people. She just has a really big, genuine heart,” Inniss told the Collegian.

Inniss said she has a joke that gymnasts are bad drivers because they are taught to be zoned in on themselves and ignore what’s going on around them.

Bonsall defies this, and it’s led to the whole team getting better at communication, Inniss said.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Despite being in the lineup week in and week out, Bonsall didn’t post the most consistent scores in her first couple years at Penn State.

In her junior year, she said something clicked, though, she’s not entirely sure what it was.

“That’s when I started competing better as well,” Bonsall said.

Brown said Bonsall had a strong freshman year, but for athletes, having a strong second act can be tough as a sophomore.

“I don’t want to call it a slump, but I don’t think she hit the scores she wanted,” Brown said. “She was doing the physical piece, but the mental piece hadn’t clicked yet.”

Brown said a lot of athletes have a moment where they begin to see the back half of their career, and it hits them that they don’t have much time left.

“I think that there's often a turning point with athletes going into their junior season,” Brown said. “Really feeling, like, OK, my feet are on the ground. I know what I'm capable of. I know what is expected of me, and now it's up to me to put it together.”

Moreover, Brown and Bonsall talked about having fun during her junior year. Brown said Bonsall has a tendency to be hard on herself, and at times, that has limited her from being able to do everything she wants to do.

“We would ask her a lot junior year, ‘Was that fun? Did you enjoy it?’ and she's like, ‘Actually, yeah, I did,’” Brown said.

Going into that junior year, Brown said Bonsall began to trust in the training that allowed her to go out and have a good time.

But, her junior season was cut short due to coronavirus, and Bonsall, who was just finding her stride, was unable to compete.

During the 2021 season, Bonsall and the team just celebrated the chance to be back in the gym.

Perhaps nothing exemplifies that better than a running joke Bonsall had with Inniss last year.

“At the end of her floor routine, we’d always add some random dance move and see what she was going to do,” Inniss said. “I’m looking forward to that again, and the spontaneity, the smiles and laughs.”

Brown said once Bonsall had put the physical and mental pieces together, focusing on enjoyment was the last part of the puzzle.

Brown’s background is in counseling and sports psychology, and the mental health of her athletes is something she thinks about every day.

“I really, genuinely care about their experience here at Penn State beyond their ability to do gymnastics,” Brown said.

What stands out to Inniss, is how Bonsall leaves everything on the floor every time she competes.

“I think she completely empties the tank everytime she walks into the gym, everytime she walks into an arena,” Inniss said. “That’s something I just admire because it takes a special person to be able to do that.”

Due to the effects the coronavirus had on eligibility, many collegiate programs will have more experience than usual in 2022, and Brown’s squad will be no different.

“This team is out-of-the-water talented,” Bonsall said. “We are so motivated, and we are already lightyears ahead of where we were last year.”

With this being Bonsall’s last year, Brown said she is ready for the veteran to step into the spotlight.

Bonsall has high expectations for this year, and as always, the goal is nationals.

“I’m not gonna get caught up in where I want to be,” Bonsall said. “I’m just gonna focus on today.”

MORE SPORTS CONTENT