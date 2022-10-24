Field Hockey vs Michigan, Vos (8)

Midfielder Elena Vos (8) runs with the ball during the game against Michigan at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Penn State defeated Michigan 2-1.

 Samantha Wilson

Senior Elena Vos has won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for the week of Oct. 23, 2022.

This is the first time this year that the Dutchwoman has won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week and the third time for the team overall.

The Nittany Lions are now 14-2 overall and 6-1 in the Big Ten. The team is also ranked second in the country.

The team will travel to New Jersey for the final regular season game of the year at Rutgers on Oct. 28 before the start of the Big Ten Tournament the following week.

