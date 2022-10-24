Senior Elena Vos has won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for the week of Oct. 23, 2022.

This is the first time this year that the Dutchwoman has won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week and the third time for the team overall.

Congrats Elena!Vos named B1G Defensive Player of the Week!https://t.co/eGxaLXaMKa pic.twitter.com/2nLrC0DxvB — Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) October 24, 2022

The Nittany Lions are now 14-2 overall and 6-1 in the Big Ten. The team is also ranked second in the country.

The team will travel to New Jersey for the final regular season game of the year at Rutgers on Oct. 28 before the start of the Big Ten Tournament the following week.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE