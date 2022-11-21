After the conclusion of the NCAA tournament Sunday, the conference released the All-Tournament Team which included two Nittany Lions.

Graduate student midfielder Anna Simon and junior forward Sophia Gladieux were those who earned the honor.

Congratulations Anna!Simon named to NCAA All-Tournament Team! pic.twitter.com/A3dYzQ3qGA — Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) November 21, 2022

Congratulations Sophia! Gladieux named to NCAA All-Tournament Team! pic.twitter.com/U7nt1AFPRe — Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) November 21, 2022

As Penn State's top scorer, Gladieux led her team through the NCAA Tournament alongside Simon to the Final Four.

Playing Louisville in the first round, the Blue and White won 5-0 with two goals from Gladieux.

Simon prevented multiple dangerous overturns in the midfield where she got the ball back into Penn State's possession.

The blue and white would defeat UAlbany in the second round before falling to eventual National Champion North Carolina in the semifinals.

