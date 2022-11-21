Penn State Field Hockey vs. Michigan

After a call from the referee, Midfielder Sophia Gladiuex (3) and Defender Anna Simon (17) regain possession of the ball and drive downfield towards the goal during the Penn State Women's Field Hockey vs. Michigan match on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the Penn State Field Hockey complex in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 3-2 in overtime against the visiting team.  

 Regan Gross

After the conclusion of the NCAA tournament Sunday, the conference released the All-Tournament Team which included two Nittany Lions.

Graduate student midfielder Anna Simon and junior forward Sophia Gladieux were those who earned the honor.

As Penn State's top scorer, Gladieux led her team through the NCAA Tournament alongside Simon to the Final Four.

Playing Louisville in the first round, the Blue and White won 5-0 with two goals from Gladieux.

Simon prevented multiple dangerous overturns in the midfield where she got the ball back into Penn State's possession.

The blue and white would defeat UAlbany in the second round before falling to eventual National Champion North Carolina in the semifinals.

