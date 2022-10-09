Fresh off a big-time win against No. 4 Iowa, No. 5 Penn State came out sluggish against unranked Lafayette.

The Nittany Lions found a way to prevail, beating the Leopards 2-1 in overtime, but it wasn’t pretty.

“Every game is an opportunity to compete, and we have to bring that every day,” coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss said. “I was really disappointed that we didn’t come with that same intensity, that same attitude.”

Lafayette is no push over, despite being 4-9 going into the contest, gathering a marquee win over then-No. 7 Princeton earlier in the season. However, the Nittany Lions played down to their competition Sunday.

With Friday’s victory against Iowa serving as a massive win, with the blue and white breaking its two-match losing streak against the Big Ten opponent, Sunday was a classic let down game.

At the start, it seemed it would be a cake walk as Penn State got out to its usual hot start. Graduate student Anna Simon, who scored the team’s first of two tallies against the Hawkeyes, capitalized on a penalty corner in the first period that was set up by senior Elena Vos.

Penn State had more chances to score off a couple of pentlay corners, but couldn’t convert.

“I didn’t think our corner execution was great overall,” Morett-Curtiss said.

It took the Nittany Lions until double overtime, their third overtime game in four matches, to get the win.

The blue and white’s downfall throughout the match was finishing. A theme this year for Penn State has been dominating time of possession but failing to score in their opponent’s attacking third.

The quality of the squad’s shots were also an issue for the blue and white in the close victory.

The Nittany Lions outshot their opponent 18-5 but need two overtime periods to get the win. Despite constantly knocking on the door, there was no one there to step up and as a result the Leopards were able to hang around.

“I felt like we didn’t play hard off the ball,” Morett-Curtiss said. “Didn’t create those open field opportunities.”

Lafayette eventually found the equalizer in the second period. Senior forward Molly McAndrew was able to get her fourth goal of the season beating senior goaltender Brie Barraco, as the Leopards officially made it a game.

Once overtime hit, it was more of the same for the Nittany Lions, and it continued to struggle to find ways to beat goalkeeper Emma Garvey. However, junior forward Sophia Gladiuex was able to continue her extra time magic with some help from graduate student Grace Wallis.

“I saw the other defender kind of step towards me then that's when I dished it to [Sophia],” Wallis said.

With 6:28 left in the second overtime period, Gladiuex was able to get her second game winner in as many days.

Gladiuex has been the team’s heartbeat, scoring 15 of the unit’s 39 goals this year. Outside of its leading scorer, Allessie sits second on the team with 10 tallies thus far, but there’s a steep drop after that.

Penn State was able to earn double-digit wins and catapult its way to the top five, but it will have to find another finisher to create a more balanced attack come playoff time.

At 11-2 on the season, the blue and white and are bound to jump up in the rankings with Bucknell and Kent State slated for the rest of the week.

“We had some great looks at the goal,” Morett-Curtiss said. “We just need to be more focused on our goal shots.”

